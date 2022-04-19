The Emporia area started Tuesday cold. It potentially could end with scalding fire.
The National Weather Service advises north-central Kansas will have a very high fire danger through the day. The greatest risk will be northwest of Abilene.
Emporia is expected to have wind gusts as high as 29 miles per hour, with a relative humidity as low as 32%.
There's a 30% chance of rain during the 2 p.m. hour. But the chance will increase Wednesday. Emporia is in a zone with a level-one “marginal” chance for severe storms both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.
Meteorologists called off freeze watches early Tuesday morning. The temperature at Emporia Municipal Airport fell to 34 during the 6 a.m. hour, but rose after that.
Daytime highs should climb from 59 Tuesday to the 70s Wednesday and Thursday. A break from rain Friday could send the temperature above 80.
