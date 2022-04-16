“Come here, Bunny! I love you, Easter Bunny!” Two-year-olds eloquently expressed their feelings for springtime’s favorite creature at Saturday morning’s 36th annual Optimist Easter Egg Hunt at Jones Park.
According to Optimist Club president Steve Younger, this is “the most fun five minutes of the year.”
Younger estimated 300 to 400 children between the ages of two and nine years old participated, in spite of the chilly 40-degree weather and 30-mile-per-hour wind gusts. Optimist member Stan Fowler noted that there were even younger participants, including his seven-month-old grandchild.
Fowler said 15,000 pieces of candy were spread throughout the five designated areas in Jones Park. He noted that in years past, between 700 and 1,000 children participated in the cherished Easter egg hunt. Due to Covid-19, last year’s event was a drive-through affair. Optimist members were unsure how many families would come back for the first in-person event since before the pandemic.
“We’re thrilled to be able to get out and do it again,” Fowler said.
Lisa Keith, David Traylor Zoo Director and Optimist member, has portrayed the Easter Bunny for “close to ten years.”
She noted, with a laugh, that “It’s interesting how many parents put their screaming children on my lap,” then added that her favorite part is “all those little faces and interacting with the children.”
Younger extended thanks to the community for supporting Optimist projects throughout the year, noting that proceeds from the club’s Christmas tree sales help fund the Easter egg hunt.
