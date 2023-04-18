The Emporia High School baseball team dropped two games at the McPherson quad on Tuesday afternoon.
The Spartans opened the afternoon against Rose Hill and lost 8-0. Emporia then took on host McPherson in the consolation game and also lost 8-0.
Head coach Anthony Markowitz said his team was unable to put any pressure on their opponents.
“We faced a couple of solid teams again and were able to stay in both of the games early,” Markowitz said. “We just couldn't put any pressure on them. Early in game one, we tried to hit and run and make something happen and when you’re not able to execute, it gives the other team all the momentum. Right now, a lot of it is between the ears. We can't lose confidence in ourselves and let it carry over into the next at-bat or the next play. Baseball is a tough game and we need to be tough and have a short memory.”
Emporia (0-12) will head to Manhattan on Friday, April 21.
