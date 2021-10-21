The high school football regular season has reached its final week as Emporia High prepares to take on Manhattan Friday night.
It’s both an exciting time and a somber time, especially for the seniors who are preparing to see their careers come to an end within the next month or so. This week, nine Spartan seniors will likely play their final home game and head coach Keaton Tuttle wants to ensure that they are making the most of the time they have left.
“One of the big things we’ve pushed is making sure our guys are playing for our seniors and things like that,” he said. “I think that kind of hit them a little bit today after practice. I said, ‘Heaven forbid we lose week 9, seniors, you only have four practices left.’ I think they were like, ‘Yeah, that hit me a little harder than I expected.’... I challenged them, especially our seniors, to just stop for a moment, whatever it may be, and take something in. That way they always have something to remember.”
While Tuttle has only been the head coach for this season and the tail end of last, he’s been on the coaching staff for the seniors’ entire careers. He said it was a graduating class that he would “never forget.”
“They showed up every day and they had a positive attitude, they came to work and that’s going to carry them a long way through life,” he said. “ … It could have been really easy for them to just give up and just be done and they never did that. And that says a lot about them as individuals. They’ve experienced some really high highs during their high school careers in athletics and they’ve experienced some pretty low lows. I think all of us have to go through that at some point and I think it’s going to really help them as individuals as they go through life.”
Emporia is guaranteed at least one more game next week as the playoffs begin, but it will have to win to keep playing.
First, however, the Spartans (1-6) face a tall task ahead when Manhattan comes to town.
The Indians are 6-1 this season and have steamrolled the majority of their schedule. They’re led by dual-threat quarterback Keenan Schartz – son of head coach Joe Schartz – who has passed for 425 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 585 yards and five touchdowns. Vinny Smith leads all rushers with 713 yards and 14 touchdowns while two other backs have over 100 yards on the ground this year.
The Manhattan defense has forced 20 turnovers and come up with 17 sacks as it has held opponents to under 10 points per game, including three shutouts.
“Like always, they’ve got a lot of size, they’ve got a lot of speed and they rally to the football on offense and defense,” Tuttle said. “They center a lot of what they do around their offensive and defensive lines. They do a lot of different things offensively. They’re very sound and very physical defensively. They’re very fast. They use their speed to their advantage and they use their size to their advantage.”
Manhattan is one of the largest schools in the state outside of the Kansas City area and has a long tradition of football success. Tuttle said he thinks that over the years, Emporia has been intimidated by the Indians.
But he doesn’t want his players to feel that way.
“We play the game to win and there’s no reason to think we can’t hang with them,” he said. “Our guys wake up and go to school just like theirs do. … If we match their physicality and we limit our own mistakes, I think we’ll have a pretty good shot.”
A LOT ON THE LINES
Manhattan will present a tough challenge up front for Emporia’s offensive and defensive lines, which are mostly comprised of the same individuals going both ways.
The Spartan lines have dealt with youth and injuries throughout this season but have kept fighting every game. The defensive line has shown an ability to get penetration into the backfield while the offensive line propelled Emporia to its best rushing game of the season last week against Junction City.
While it’s difficult for players to line up every snap on offense and defense and go head-to-head with the guys in front of them, Tuttle said it has helped them grow.
“It’s created a lot of toughness for those kids, especially our younger guys going forward,” he said. “They’ve been tough through this year. We’ve had our growing pains for sure. We’ve got a couple freshmen who’ve played on the offensive and defensive lines, same with some sophomores and some juniors and a couple seniors who are making their first starts this year. It’s nothing easy to step into. … They’re going to continue to get better and we’re going to continue to push them to be even better.”
As a former offensive lineman and a former offensive line coach, he knows that the lines are an integral part of any team.
“Games are won and lost up front, and that’s where we’re going to continue to build and continue to grow no matter what,” he said.
GETTING BETTER EVERY DAY
While this season has been a difficult one for the Spartans in the win-loss column, Tuttle said that his players continue to progress and that his perspective as the head coach allows him to see the “tremendous growth” they’ve displayed.
“Our younger guys, it’s incredible how much they’ve gotten better, not only athletically and physically, but football-minded as well,” he said. “We’ve had a few guys that have developed a little bit of toughness about them this year, which is going to be huge going forward. That’s something that’s very, very important, especially mental toughness on top of physical toughness. That’s one thing I think has been increased by them tenfold.”
A YEAR IN
Friday will mark the one-year anniversary of Tuttle’s being named the interim head coach at Emporia, a mantle that grew into a permanent position a few months later.
Looking back on the first year as a head coach – with all of its various peculiarities – Tuttle said the experience has been “eye-opening” and “challenging,” although he knew it would be when he took the job and he hasn’t wavered in that decision since.
He also added that it had given him a great appreciation for all of the work that goes into fielding a football team, from the role of assistants to the incredible contributions of parents to the community that supports the program.
But perhaps what he feels the most is simply gratitude.
“Has it been challenging at times? Of course. But it’s been incredibly rewarding at the same time,” he said. “I started thinking about what I’d rather be doing. I grew up on a farm and I grew up around athletics. I’ve caught myself a few times having to sit back and think that there’s no way that I should be doing anything else. … At the end, it’s the people and the lives of everybody around you that, to me, have had a massive impact. I hope myself and our staff have been able to do that for our guys.”
