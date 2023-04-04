Madison High School has announced the hiring of Nathan Teichgraeber as the next head football coach of the Bulldogs.
Teichgraeber spent last season as an assistant to head coach Alex McMillian — plus time in college as a Bulldog assistant — and is familiar with the program and Madison community.
“It is humbling and exciting to take over a program with the tradition and pride that is Madison football,” Teichgraeber said. “From my college days as an assistant working under the legendary Fred McClain to now working under the up-and-comer in Alex McMillian this past year, there is a lot of work to be done to ensure that the program doesn't drop off and we can continue the pursuit of excellence in the 8-man ranks.”
The defensive-minded Teichgraeber said working under McMillian in 2022 was a blessing and an education.
“Alex McMillian is an innovative offensive mind and a program builder,” said the former head coach of the Council Grove Braves and West Franklin Falcons. “Even in one year, I have learned a tremendous amount of ways to attack defenses. With my background primarily on the defensive side of the ball, his tutelage will be valuable to me as we develop our offensive philosophy here at Madison.”
Teichgraeber said the Bulldogs’ strength lies in the trenches, and they’ll run some option/power but also change it up.
“We will look to implement more misdirection into the offense to force teams to defend the entire field horizontally, as well as vertically,” he said.
And of course, the production and skill set of stellar athlete Bryson Turner will be hard to replace.
“Bryson's offensive production cannot be duplicated with one guy,” Teichgraeber said. “We will have to be more balanced offensively, relying on a collection of ball carriers to attack defenses. We have guys who are ready to step up their games and develop new roles for us on the offensive side of the ball.”
The new Bulldog skipper looks forward to the 2023 season and its challenges.
“There is an expectation of success for Madison football, and I am excited about the future,” he said.
