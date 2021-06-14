The American Legion of Emporia welcomed the American Legion Riders on Saturday afternoon with a meal and a place to cool down after the day’s long ride.
Clay Childs, the American Legion Riders director for Emporia, received a call saying the group needed a place to stay for the night. Childs helped them with lodging and provided them an opportunity to raise more money for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship.
“Well, it all kind of started with the state legacy run, so they do their four-day motorcycle run to raise awareness and money for the scholarship, and we saw that they were spending the night in Emporia,” Childs said. “They called me and said that they were spending the night in Emporia, asked if I can help them find lodging, and I say 'yeah, how about I try an event to try and raise a little bit of money to help with that, and hopefully a few extra people in our crowd to welcome them.' That was really the intention of the whole thing.”
The scholarship helps children of a deceased veteran or children who have a parent that has been rated by the United States Department of Veteran Affairs as 50% or more disabled pay for their college educations.
“The American Legion National Legacy Fund, the scholarship fund, is what we are supporting for kids who had a parent lost in combat since 9/11 or have been rated by the VA as 50% or more disabled,” Terry Harris, the lead ride captain, said. “That way we can ensure that part of America’s future is taken care of.”
One of the recipients of the scholarship is now able to pursue his master’s degree because of all of the money he received from the American Legion.
“We’ve spoken with one Kansas recipient, I’m not going to say his name, of course, but he did his entire undergraduate on the American Legion scholarship, $10,000 a year plus he played football,” Harris said. “That enabled him to go ahead and get his master’s because he could afford it then. I mean, what better results could you have than that?”
The legion riders in Kansas have raised more than $700,000 to send kids to college since they started fundraising six years ago. Harris has been a lead ride captain for five out of those six years.
Helping out veterans is always important, especially for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice or for those who are disabled because of their time serving for the United States.
“It’s a great thing obviously,” Ron Whitney, post commander for American Legion Post 5 in Emporia, said. “Anytime we are helping out veterans wherever we can it’s a wonderful, wonderful thing. We try to do many things to help out the local veterans and this is a great way of doing it.”
Along with raising money for children of veterans to go to college, this event is also important because it shows that the American Legion is an active part of Emporia’s community.
“I think that it’s a great event because it focuses on some of our younger veterans and their families,” Childs said. “I think it shows that the American Legion and the American Legion Family cares for our young veterans, especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice or have been disabled and their children. It’s a fantastic cause and it just shows that the American Legion is active in the community as well.”
Childs also mentioned that the Emporia Police Department helped immensely with traffic control so that the riders could stay together as a group by blocking off roundabouts and intersections.
An abundance of riders mentioned that the camaraderie amongst the riders in the group is their favorite thing about the ride, along with supporting veterans.
“The camaraderie of the ride is tremendous,” Harris said. “You look in this room, and I’ve got friends for life. You know we believe in our cause, we really do. And it is what we do, we live this.”
“[My favorite part is] the camaraderie with my friends, meeting the people in town, meeting people when we stop at memorials,” Dave Schoonover, a ride captain, said. “It’s just awesome to meet everybody and older veterans.”
“The camaraderie [is my favorite part]. I’ve known these people for years and it’s just good to see them,” Michael Markson, the director of the American Legion Riders Department of Oklahoma, said.
Markson also mentioned that many of the American Legion Riders will meet again in July in Oklahoma, and then again for the National Legacy Ride at the end of August.
“We’re having one of these in Oklahoma in July, and we have people from Kansas that come and ride in ours,” Markson said. “Then at the end of August, they have the National Legacy Ride, and we will all meet together again to ride from Rogers, Arkansas to Phoenix, Arizona.”
To make a donation to the legion, visit legion.org/donate.
