IMG_6386.jpg

Kyle Thompson stands in front of the red State Farm wall at his office in Emporia. Thompson recently moved back home to run the office at 411 W. Sixth Ave.

 Ryann Brooks/Gazette

A longtime area broadcaster has returned to Emporia to help the community with its insurance needs.

Kyle Thompson, an Emporia native who earned a bachelor’s degree from Emporia State University, has taken over the State Farm office at 411 W. Sixth Ave. He started working in the insurance business in 2018, after a long career in radio broadcasting.

