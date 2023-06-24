A longtime area broadcaster has returned to Emporia to help the community with its insurance needs.
Kyle Thompson, an Emporia native who earned a bachelor’s degree from Emporia State University, has taken over the State Farm office at 411 W. Sixth Ave. He started working in the insurance business in 2018, after a long career in radio broadcasting.
“I kind of made the rounds here in broadcasting,” Thompson said. “I started at KVOE when I was 15, and later I was the program director for KISS 103.1, and I was also the program director for 96.1 The Wave for a little while.”
Then, he decided to make a career change.
“I have a lot of family that works for State Farm,” Thompson said. “My sister’s an agent, I have a cousin who’s an agent, and I have a couple of uncles who work for State Farm corporate. I guess I kind of learned from my uncles that it was just a great career path.”
He moved to Kansas City five years ago to start his journey with State Farm, staying in the city until he heard that longtime Emporia agent Vicki Burnett was retiring. Thompson, along with his wife Jennie, felt that Emporia was a better place to raise nine-year-old daughter Maggie.
“I knew from experience that Emporia is a great place to raise a child,” Thompson said. “When we were up there in the city, you can’t let your kid just go out and ride her bike. You always have to have your eyes on them. We just felt like this was a safer place to raise a child.”
He applied for the agency in Emporia and went throught interview process, and was excited to be selected.
Thompson said he knows a lot of people consider insurance agents to be in the business of sales.
“I’m in the business of risk management,” he said. “I like meeting with people and finding out about their families and their goals in life, the things that they own and then I put together proprosals to protect those things. The last thing we want is to have some kind of an accident that we’re responsible for; that’s completely devastating to our families and our lifestyles and our income. My job is to make sure that people are properly protected.”
Thompson said he hears from his customers that he has a unique approach to his job. He likes to bring people in and sit down with them and talk about what’s important to them, and that really helps them know that he cares.
“The industry is always changing and State Farm is always growing and sometimes releasing new products that we haven’t had in the past,” he added. “I’m always learning. But, regardless of what size of home that you own — or maybe you don’t own a home — or how many cars you have, we can find a solution that’s hopefully in your pricepoint. And most importantly, meets your needs from a protection standpoint.”
Thompson focuses on auto insurance, homeowner’s insurance, renter’s insurance, life insurance and business insurance throughout the state of Kansas.
