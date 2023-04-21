The Emporia High School boys tennis team hosted a home invitational on Friday.
Mats Goerres finished ninth in singles with a 3-1 record. He went 3-0 on the back side of the bracket, winning his matches 8-6, 8-6 and 8-4.
“I was a little bit nervous in my first match, but I started hitting the ball better after that,” Goerres said. “I also had some trouble with the wind but I got more used to that as the day went on.”
Head coach Saul Trujillo was glad to see Goerres bounce back after dropping his first match.
“He wasn’t playing his best tennis in that first match,” Trujillo said. “Then he broke strings on his racket in his second match so he had to use a teammate’s racket and I’m glad he’s held his composure because it is different when you’re playing with a different racket. I’m glad he still took the tournament seriously even though he was on the back side and that just speaks to who he is.”
The doubles team of Jake Simons and Carlos Bautista went 2-2 on the day to finish 11th.
Final team scores were not available.
The Spartans will be back in action on Saturday, April 22 at the Valley Center Invitational.
