Members of Emporia High School’s cross country team traveled to Alma Thursday and finished third in the Jason McKinney Memorial Invitational hosted by Wabaunsee High School.
Competing primarily against Rock Creek and Wabaunsee, the Spartans finished last in the team competition with 58 points, 33 points behind winners Rock Creek, but a trio of EHS junior varsity runners shined on the day.
In the girls 5000-meter junior varsity run, EHS’ Zayda Pearson blew away the competition, finishing more than two minutes ahead of the pack with a finishing time of 32:42.77. Behind Pearson was a pair of fellow freshmen Spartans in Damia Zapata and Bonnie Gardner, who finished with times of 34:51.29 and 36:23.21, respectively. The trios’ top-3 sweep served as the highlight for the afternoon with a time of 21:36.32.
Behind Shi was junior Phoenix Kirk in 17th place (22:46.77) and freshman Tyler Luthi in 20th (23:59.98.). Rounding out Emporia’s field were sophomores Talan Tabares and Basler Hayden and junior Caelan Ulrich, who finished 21st, 24th and 22nd respectively.
The Spartans will compete next on Saturday at Rim Rock Farm, north of Lawrence.
