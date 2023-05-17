The Emporia High School softball team faced Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the Spartan Softball Classic just 11 days ago.
Now, the Lady Spartans will get another chance against the Crusaders this afternoon in Wichita, who topped Emporia 14-3 in their previous meeting.
Emporia (5-15) enters as the No. 14 seed in the Class 5A West regional and Kapaun earned the three seed after finishing the regular season 16-4.
Head coach Annie Rockley feels having seen them before will help the second time around.
“We’ve been getting our outfielders ready,” Rockley said. “The last time we played them, they really started to catch on in about the third inning and really started to hammer our left side and up the middle. So, we’re working to prepare them as best as possible.”
Rockley is also working on putting the bat on the ball offensively to make sure the team can capitalize when it gets runners on base.
“We want to be more aggressive at the plate and not let strikeouts take us out of the game,” Rockley said. “We had six strikeouts in our last game and that really hurt us, because we had runners on. We’re working on making sure we’re doing what we can at the plate to move our runners and score some runs.”
The winner will play the winner of the previous game between sixth-seeded Salina South and 11th-seeded Arkansas City about 25 minutes after Emporia’s game concludes.
