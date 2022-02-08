The Emporia High swim team honored its five seniors during its final home meet on Jan. 29. When The Gazette reported on swimming senior day, it inadvertently left out the name of one of the swimmers. The five Spartan seniors are Cam Geitz, Kaden Woydziak, Logan Thomas, Quinn Dold and Maximus Kelly. We sincerely regret the error and wish the Emporia High swim team — and in particular, its seniors — the best of luck as it prepares for the Centennial League meet in Topeka on Thursday.
EHS swimming honors seniors
- The Emporia Gazette
-
- Updated
- 0
Zach.DeLoach
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Lyon County won't mandate masks amid COVID-19 surge (30)
- Should I give my child the COVID-19 Vaccine? Dr. Brown answers top questions for local parents (25)
- GOP redistricting plan passes in Kansas; court fight looms (16)
- Public Health reports nearly 300 new COVID-19 cases in Lyon County (14)
- Accurate Teaching is Important (13)
- Lyon County COVID-19 cases increasing rapidly (12)
- Truth on trial (9)
- NRH staff 'weary' as deaths tick upward (9)
- EDITORIAL: Don't blame the schools (8)
- 'Be Vaccinated': Moran advocates COVID-19 shots during Emporia visit (8)
- EDITORIAL: The Ad Astra 2 map doesn't make sense for Kansas (8)
- Anti-Wind Politics Could Cost the Kansas Economy (7)
- Additional voter suppression laws unnecessary in new legislative session (7)
- UPDATE: Newton woman dead after self-inflicted gunshot wound (6)
- Kansas governor proposes to set aside $600M, spend reserves (6)
- Sauder's Something... (5)
- Manchin’s Mania (5)
- Kansas governor vetoes GOP redistricting plan, saying it would carve up minority communities (3)
- Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: 'What a moron' (3)
- Proposed congressional map would move Lyon County out of the Big 1st (3)
- County to purchase 3 new trucks (3)
- Hunt for teachers may last beyond pandemic (3)
- Healthier Lyon County cancels COVID-19 testing clinics (3)
- Longbine wary of National Guard bill (3)
- ESB Financial Celebrates Jim Wayman’s Retirement (2)
- Senator Roger Marshall meets with constituents in Cottonwood Falls (2)
- Lyon, Chase counties poised for possible move to 2nd district (2)
- Mary Lou Nelson Penny (2)
- Don W. Lill (2)
- Little overseas ownership of local farms (2)
- New VP position ensures ESU focus on enrollment growth (2)
- Three arrested on drug charges after 'suspicious odor' call (2)
- Business owners, customers wrestle with inflation (1)
- UPDATE: Trial dates set for murder, rape suspects (1)
- At-home COVID tests now available for order (1)
- Sam's Southern Eatery permanently closes (1)
- New Mexico man sentenced for drug trafficking after 2020 Emporia arrest (1)
- Devawn Mitchell found guilty of first and second degree murder (1)
- Gladys L. Ott (1)
- Rural brush fires ruled arson (1)
- County reports lowest number of positives in weeks (1)
- Bernard Kevin Jefferson (1)
- Gift of a Lifetime (1)
- Planning Commission next stop for southside housing plan (1)
- Attorney argues for dismissing Flack murder sentence (1)
- Denise Yvonne Willey (1)
- EHS halts swim team activity due to COVID-19 (1)
- Sen. Marshall to hold local town hall (1)
- GOP map likely to hinder lone Democrat clears Kansas Senate (1)
- Denise Yvonne Willey (1)
- Burlington Northward: Watkins seeks new challenge as principal (1)
- Anti-vax, pro-ivermectin measures advance in Kansas Senate (1)
- Deborah Ann Kent Miller (1)
- 4.5 Oklahoma quake shakes Emporia (1)
- KDHE confirms Omicron variant in Lyon County (1)
- County invests in text-based 911 communication service (1)
- COVID surge stops Chase County basketball (1)
- Schreiber supports 'great benefit' of COVID shots (1)
- USD 253 adjusts schedule, cancels Wednesday classes (1)
- Free weatherization services available to qualifying Kansas households (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.