The Emporia High swim team honored its five seniors during its final home meet on Jan. 29. When The Gazette reported on swimming senior day, it inadvertently left out the name of one of the swimmers. The five Spartan seniors are Cam Geitz, Kaden Woydziak, Logan Thomas, Quinn Dold and Maximus Kelly. We sincerely regret the error and wish the Emporia High swim team — and in particular, its seniors — the best of luck as it prepares for the Centennial League meet in Topeka on Thursday.

