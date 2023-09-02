Alas, the theme of last night’s area games was “blowout city.” And all but one program was on the wrong end of that theme.
The showings owed much to the confluence of week one, developing experience and adjustments aplenty.
Olpe vs. Hayden
OLPE — Olpe took on all they could handle Friday night from an athletic Hayden-Catholic squad. The Eagles fell victim to the ranked 3A Wildcats, 41-7.
“I kind of thought this could be this way,” said Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt. “I was hoping maybe it wouldn't. The difference was team speed. They had a lot. They're pretty fast. And I thought our speed showed up tonight…we just weren't up to their caliber.”
The Wildcats moved the ball fairly well from the outset, dropping three TDs on the Eagles in the first quarter and walking into halftime with a 28-7 lead. Hayden ably ran the rock up the gut of the Eagle defense throughout the evening.
“The frustrating thing is, defensively, we gave them some things right up the middle that obviously we weren't getting off blocks,” Schmidt said. “I don't think we were reading things very well. And then once they got through us, we weren't going to catch them. So, we gave up quite a bit defensively on that.”
Conversely, the Wildcat defense stifled the Olpe run attack and never allowed them to establish a ground game.
“And then offensively, we did some decent things, I think,” Schmidt said. “We’ve got to find playmakers, that's the biggest thing…I figured going in our offense, it's going to take a while. We got to figure some things out. We have some kids that are in new positions and are probably going to have to adjust a little bit.”
The Eagles will continue their search for an offensive identity next week against Kansas City Bishop Ward, and it will most likely involve their backs.
“You know, I'm not real comfortable right now. I'm not really set on what type of offense I want,” Schmidt admitted. “I think we're going to end up being more of a running kind of pound team because I think that's our strength.”
Box score
Hayden 21 7 7 6 41
Olpe 7 0 0 0 7
Lebo at Lyndon
LYNDON — Lebo ran into 2022 1A all-state quarterback Tanner Heckel on Friday night. Henkel, who transferred from Inman after last school year, came as advertised. The senior player threw for three touchdowns — 31, 39 and 67 yards — and ran for one as No. 1 ranked 8-man Division II Lyndon defeated the Wolves 54-0.
Box score
Lyndon 30 24 54
Lebo 0 0 0
PASSING: Lyndon, T.Heckel 3-4-137-3. Lebo, A.Konrade 5-15-39.
Chase County at Frankfort
FRANKFORT — Friday wasn’t how the Bulldogs wanted to start a new season after ending 2022 with a strong run. But Chase County couldn’t muster the points needed to prevail, losing to the Wildcats 38-20.
“Tough start for the Bulldogs,” said Chase County coach Derick Budke. “We got down early and had a few busts on the back end. Our guys played hard; we just didn't manage to make enough plays early.”
The Bulldogs gave up all 38 points in the first half as Frankfort notched five touchdowns through the air. But the defense regrouped and had better success in the second half.
“We shut Frankfort out in the second half,” Budke said. “I was pleased with our guys’ ability to make adjustments at halftime. Young group who I am sure grew a lot from the experience tonight.”
Despite the loss, senior Brock Griffin showed out, rushing for 60 yards and a score.
Box score
Frankfort 16 22 0 0 38
Chase County 6 6 8 0 20
RUSHING: Chase County. B.Griffin 8-60-1.
PASSING: Chase County, W.Griffin 11-20-0-2.
Madison vs. Hartford
MADISON — Madison High School downed Hartford High School in a battle of local teams. The Bulldogs upended the Jaguars 56-0 and look to log another win next week against Marais Des Cygnes Valley, who were shut out by Burlingame 49-0. Hartford will have its hands full next Friday against Axtell, the defending 8-man Division II state champions.
RUSHING: Madison, L.Darbro 7-151-3, H.Helm 5-53-2, C.Isch 4-39-1.
Northern Heights vs. West Franklin
ALLEN — Northern Heights High School lost its 25th consecutive game Friday night, as West Franklin High School shut down the Wildcats 42-0. Northern Heights seeks its first win since September of 2020 when it meets Wabaunsee at home in week two.
