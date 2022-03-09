Is your shovel ready? Forecasters are sure that more snow in on the way.
The National Weather Service has put Chase and Lyon Counties in a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday. Two to five inches of snow are likely.
A weather briefing from Topeka indicates the snow in Emporia will be light, beginning after 4 am. Thursday and lasting through sunrise Friday.
“The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur during the morning hours of Thursday,” the briefing said.
It divided Lyon County between a “limited impact” from the snowstorm, with “little inconveniences”, and a “minor impact” which can be inconvenient. The minor zone is north and east of Emporia.
Areas north of Emporia are under a winter storm warning, with five to seven inches of snow possible.
Tuesday was the coldest morning of the month in Emporia, with a low of 19 degrees. But things should get colder as the storm passes, with eight degrees forecast for Friday night.
Yet the weekend should be sunny, with highs improving from 40 Saturday to 63 Sunday.
