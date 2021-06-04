Alex Mosakowski is looking to bring the Emporia Public Library out into the community.
Working as the library’s weekend supervisor since July 2020, Mosakowski was recently announced as the library’s new outreach specialist. He received his Master’s in Library Science from Emporia State University in Aug. 2020 and is looking forward to blending his experience from previous work with nonprofits to coordinating and collaborating with organizations in the community.
“It’s definitely a new position for the library,” he said. “They’ve never had someone specifically for outreach.”
Outreach services are services targeted as underserved populations, infrequent library users and school-based populations. They are designed to bring materials and activities outside of the library’s walls in order to have a wider reach in the local community.
Mosakowski said Emporia Public Library does have some children’s outreach services now, which involves storytelling and some programming.
“It’s very limited because of COVID-19, but they’re starting now to start doing those again and I will probably be working with them to help deliver some of those programs,” he said.
And they will be able to expand those services as well. Right before COVID shutdowns, the Friends of the Emporia Public Library facilitated the purchased of an outreach services van for the library. The goal was to hire an outreach specialist at the time the van was purchased, but those plans were put on hold through the pandemic.
With vaccinations widely available and restrictions lifting, Mosakowski said it’s now possible to refocus on those plans.
“One aspect of outreach we’ve had is the homebound program, which is designed to help reach those that are not able to come into the library, primarily by delivering books,” he said. “Now that we have a van and there’s me, we’re looking at revamping and expanding what we’re doing.”
Mosakowski said the library will also be able to take the van out to community events, such as the farmers market, the Lyon County Fair or even events at the Flinthills Mall.
“It’s another way of bringing the library out to the community so they don’t have to come inside our walls to get library services,” he said. “Now we can bring it right out to them.”
Mosakowski is also looking at other opportunities to expand into all sectors of the community, and looking into programs other libraries are doing for ideas.
“I think people will definitely start seeing more of the Emporia Public Library out in the community,” he said.
