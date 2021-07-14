Community members gathered for an exciting moment in LifeShare 21’s history, the ribbon cutting ceremony for a newer and faster helicopter, the Airbus AS350.
LifeShare partners with Newman Regional Health, where the ribbon cutting took place Wednesday morning. Hospital staff, LifeShare crew and chamber members watched as AirMethods Account Executive Clay Cox cut the ribbon.
“With our partnership with AirMethods we’re able to provide a bigger helicopter than what we could before which gives us more speed, more lift capability, it would get off the ground a little quicker,” Cox said. “It gives us a lot of opportunity than we had before.”
The event also featured lunch and a raffle for two free rides in the helicopter. The winners will go through a safety program and fly 5-8 minutes around the city.
“It’s something we want to give back to the community,” Cox said.
The helicopter safely operates with three crew members- the pilot, nurse and paramedic- and the patient. There are significant structural benefits to the Airbus compared to the old helicopter, a Bell 206 L3. The helicopter reaches speeds of 120-130 mph, approximately 20 mph faster than the Bell.
“It doesn’t seem like a big deal, but 20 miles per hour is a big deal when you look at flying a patient from A to B,” said pilot Roger Spencer. “This aircraft has a better fuel range, better patient weight, and there’s more space in the cabin. Our old machine had a wall where the seat could be installed for the other pilot. So half of the patient was not really able to get to by the crew. In this one we can get to the full patient any time we need to.”
Spencer said the Airbus can carry patients of up to 300 pounds. Paramedics sit on the left side of the aircraft to monitor airways while the nurse sits on the far right side with access to medication.
Flight nurse Lauren Wilson said there is easier access to the patient.
“We have more access to the patient in terms of the layout of it,” she said. “We physically can get to the patient to do a lot more. Any procedures we do or need to, we try to do at the referring facility because it's a much more controlled environment than being in a helicopter, but if we needed to intubate someone or put in a chest tube we can get to them in this. In our prior aircraft that was difficult if at all possible.”
The Bell helicopter was narrower, with a divider between the crew and pilot, where the patient had to fit underneath the divider. With the Airbus, the cot has handles with easy access in and out of the helicopter.
The helicopter can get to Topeka in 25 minutes and Wichita in 45 minutes, said paramedic Paul Christner.
“To be in a rural area and provide service like this is sometimes paramount for people,” he said. “In urban areas you probably have paramedics on your ambulances and be close to a major hospital within a matter of minutes. For here, all the rural hospitals are going to have limitations on what they can or can’t do, and they’re going to rely on getting their patients to get to Topeka, Wichita and Kansas City.”
Todd Goetz, AirMethods clinical regional clinical director said the helicopter will fly in hotter temperatures.
“The main advantage of the helicopter is the speed,” he said. “We want to reduce the time the patient is outside of the hospital and get them to the care they need faster.”
