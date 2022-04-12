After a busy winter season, the Emporia Granada Theatre has released its next round of events. And the lineup includes some fun acts.
“We’re trying to make up for lots of downtime,” said executive director Rebeca Herrera. “I want people to have really good live entertainment, so we’re going above and beyond to bring bigger acts to the Emporia Granada Theatre.”
The offerings include entertainers from nearly ever genre including classic blues, hard and soft rock, hip hop and r&b, jazz, bluegrass and country.
Herrera said there really is something for everyone.
“We’re really trying to hit as many genres as we can,” she said.
Just announced acts include Aaron Carter, the Red Hot Chili Pipers, Hip 2 B Huey and Mystify — a tribute to INXS, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Josh Gracin, and 70s country band EXILE.
Those shows join an already strong slate of acts including Jerrod Niemann on April 23, Lorrie Morgan on May 14, Hairball on June 11 and the Claudettes on June 18.
Many shows also include regional and local supporting acts.
The Cynthia Rausch Band opens for Jerrod Niemann. Herrara said the April 23 show is Teacher Appreciation Night and tickets are 50% off for educators.
“They just need to email director@emporiagranada.com for the code,” she said.
Jesse Keith Whitley opens for Lorrie Morgan. Herrera said Whitley is Morgan’s son.
Emporia’s own All From Nothing will hit the stage before Hairball, and Socky — the 2022 winner of Granada’s Got Talent — will open for Aaron Carter.
“I think [Socky] has a bright future in the music industry,” Herrera said. “This was one of the perks of winning Granada’s Got Talent this year.”
The Red Hot Chili Pipers — not to be confused with the Red Hot Chili Peppers — are a Scottish band that blends rock music with bagpipes.
“That’s probably the show I’m most excited for this year,” Herrera said.
Josh Gracin’s Nov. 11 show will serve as the Veterans Day concert. Herrera said veterans should keep an eye out for more information on exclusive perks associated with the event.
EXILE will bring its Christmas show on Dec. 16.
But that’s not all that’s happening at the Granada this year.
The 2022 Emporia Drag Celebration will be held June 11, hosted by the Emporia High School GSA.
The No Coast Film Fest returns to the theater this fall and a Spanish film festival will be held May 6, the day before Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow’s annual Cinco de Mayo celebration.
“It feels so good to be back in my element and doing what I love to do,” Herrera said. “People are happy when they come here.”
Tickets are on sale for all concerts now. Visit www.emporiagranada.com for more information.
