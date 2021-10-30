The volleyball playoffs were in full effect last week with one area team left standing.
Lebo will play Saturday as the No. 1 seed at the 1A Division II state tournament at White Auditorium in Emporia.
Lebo (36-4) defeated Hartford 25-14, 25-17 and then dispatched Southern Coffey County 25-11, 25-15 to win the sub-state championship last weekend.
Hartford got by Altoona Midway in the first round at sub-state 25-19, 25-12 before its loss to Lebo.
Chase County was successful in its play-in match against Trinity Catholic 21-25, 26-24, 25-22, but then lost its next 2A sub-state match to No. 1 Sedgwick 25-12, 25-13.
In other 2A sub-state action, the Northern Heights Wildcats cruised through a match with Central Heights 25-9, 25-15 and brought that momentum into their next series of games against Mission Valley, prevailing 25-23, 23-25, 25-18.
The Wildcats then fell one match short of going to state when No. 1 Maranatha Christian Academy eliminated them 29-27, 25-20.
Madison defeated Olpe 25-15, 25-8 in 1A Division I sub-state play but was defeated by Burlingame 25-15, 25-12 in its second match.
