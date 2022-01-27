Emporia High girls basketball coach Carolyn Dorsey doesn’t care who scores for her team as long as someone does.
So when Gracie Gilpin and Rebecca Snyder combined for 42 points in the Spartans’ 55-31 win over Wichita South Thursday to open the Glacier’s Edge Tournament, that was just fine by her.
Gilpin scored 24 thanks to six made 3-pointers while Snyder put up 18 on 5 of 6 shooting from the floor and 8 of 11 free throws.
“You expect that from those two,” Dorsey said. “Gracie’s going to get hers. … I watch how much time she puts in and works on things and I expect her to do that. Rebecca’s contribution was big tonight. If she can do that, if she can get us 8-10 and go 5 of 6, whatever, from the free-throw line, that’s 15, 16 points and that really, really helps our scoring.”
The Emporia defense, which normally hangs its hat on creating chaos and forcing turnovers, may not have forced the Titans (5-5) to cough up the ball as much as it had hoped, but it still put up impressive numbers in a different category as it did not allow Wichita South to hit a single 2-point shot.
The Titans shot just 17% (5 of 30) from the field and 0 of 12 from inside the 3-point arc.
“I think they really wanted to just dribble-drive the heck out of us,” Dorsey said. “We knew that. I was worried about that because I was worried about us keeping them in front. I thought we guarded it pretty well. I think we helped well, which says why they didn’t get twos. As a result, they were shooting some open threes at times and they hit some and banked them in and whatnot, but I thought defensively we were okay.”
Meanwhile, the Spartans (8-3) were 45% (15 of 33) in the game. And in a contest where an overly aggressive sneeze could have resulted in a foul call, Emporia shot 68% (19 of 28) from the free-throw line.
“The battle of the free-throw line is a toughness stat,” Dorsey said. “When we don’t shoot very many, it’s frustrating because that, to me, is we’re not attacking or our bigs aren’t finishing or going strong to the basket. And so for them to be able to that, I thought that was a focal point for us tonight.”
Another of Dorsey’s toughness stats is rebounding, and her team dominated that one too. The Spartans outrebounded Wichita South 26-13 and pulled down 11 offensive rebounds.
“We knew that was a weakness (for Wichita South),” Dorsey said. “I watched them on film. I thought that was an area we could exploit. And I think a lot of kids did that. I thought Maddyn (Stewart) grabbed some big boards early and had some shots for us, Rebecca was in there, … Allie (Baker) gets in there at 5-foot-1. … When you get 30 chances and then you get 10 extra, those are 10 freebies and we want to have those.”
While Emporia controlled the game from start to finish, it certainly wasn’t always easy. The Titans played physical defense from the jump, poking the ball away from Spartan handlers and getting their hands into passing lanes.
“We struggled early because it was hard for our guards. I think they were a little taken aback,” Dorsey said. “We told them what it was going to be like. Those kids were physical with them. Eventually, we talked to some of our younger pups about getting them off of you, clearing some space, being a little bit stronger, being a little bit bigger. … When they did that, I thought we had more success.”
Nevertheless, the Spartans coughed up possession 19 times in the game, which Dorsey attributed to Wichita South’s athleticism and physical style of play.
“We had a couple kids sped up, driving in, panicking, throwing it, floating it,” she said. “And (Wichita South) is fast. They picked us off a couple times, which is frustrating, but we knew that was their game. Unfortunately for them, we neutralized them on the other aspects, so those didn’t hurt us a ton. But we definitely didn’t like to see that.”
STEPPING UP
Dorsey said that Snyder’s season-high scoring performance was the result of the junior post continuing to mature as she puts more games and practices under her belt.
“She’s really grown this week in terms of leadership,” she said. “She’s being vocal. I think she’s starting to understand her role a little bit. So if we can keep growing her, a Snyder and Gilpin combo is pretty hard to guard, I think.”
UP NEXT
With the win, the Spartans advanced to the semifinals of the Glacier’s Edge Tournament and a tussle with second-seeded Life Prep Academy, a non-KSHSAA-affiliated private school in Wichita. The Fire (11-1) knocked off Goddard-Eisenhower 44-24 on Thursday.
Dorsey said that Life Prep presents a tough matchup, not simply because it has players who are 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4, but also because it isn’t beholden to KSHSAA practice limits and will be a well-prepared team.
“It’ll be a good test,” she said. “I think it’ll definitely help us down the road. I think we can pressure them. I do think we can kind of speed them up a little bit, but their size is going to be a factor, so we’re going to have to play that much better when they’re bigger than us.”
Emporia and Life Prep will tip at 7:45 p.m. Friday from the main gym.
EMPORIA 55, WICHITA SOUTH 31
Wichita South (5-5) – 10; 5; 8; 8; – 31
Emporia (8-3) – 18; 10; 18; 9; – 55
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Wichita South – Z. Butler 13, M. Butler 9, Jackson 8, Rivera 1.
Emporia – Gilpin 24, Snyder 18, Stewart 5, Peak 5, Kirmer 2, Cooper 1.
