Lyon County Commissioners approved updates to the sound system at the Bowyer Building at its meeting Thursday morning.
County Controller Dan Williams presented commissioners with a bid proposal for the improvements from Neal Nurnberg, based out of Overland Park, in the amount of $9,990.80.
Williams said the current system, which was original to the building when it opened in 2012, is starting to break down. The new system, he said, would be wireless and easier to use.
“It will put all new equipment in there that matches what we have in the Anderson Building,” Williams said.
Commissioner Ken Duft raised concerns about unnecessary spending by buying a new system instead of making repairs.
“I don’t have a problem upgrading it,” Duft said. “I just think we should get someone to look at it.”
Ultimately, the commission approved the new sound system 2-1, with Duft voting against.
During reports, Commission Chair Rollie Martin also gave an update on the ongoing repairs to the Olpe-Hartford road and bridge. Martin said the asphalt laying has been partially completed, and pending weather delays, should be completed in the near future. After the asphalt is fully laid, the road could reopen within week.
