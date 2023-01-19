IMG_4975.jpeg

Thursday morning also marked Commissioner Ken Duft's first meeting. Duft was absent last Thursday while completing incoming county commissioner training in Topeka. 

Lyon County Commissioners approved updates to the sound system at the Bowyer Building at its meeting Thursday morning.

County Controller Dan Williams presented commissioners with a bid proposal for the improvements from Neal Nurnberg, based out of Overland Park, in the amount of $9,990.80.

