MADISON — The Madison Lady Bulldogs got by Burlingame High School last night, 33-29, preserving their undefeated record.
Bulldog basketball theater proved to be a defensive performance as Madison shut down Lady Bearcat threat Kaylin Noonan and held Burlingame to six and four points in the first and second quarters, respectively.
“I thought we defended very well and got good use out of several defenses,” said first-year Madison head coach Bill Nienstedt. “We showed great toughness on a night we really had no rhythm offensively. Just really proud of our kids.”
The offense was somewhat MIA, as the Bulldogs only averaged eight points per quarter. Madison executed a mini-run at the end of the first half to claim a 14-10 lead by halftime.
Both defenses were unable to fully lock it down in the third quarter, allowing double-digit points. But Madison entered the final period with a 24-22 edge.
The Lady Bulldogs sealed the inside and baseline well down the stretch though, and with 20 seconds left — Burlingame down 29-31 — Madison inbounded the ball. But Burlingame let several seconds elapse before fouling Madison’s Yolaine Luthi. She missed both free throws, and the Lady Bearcats were a 3-point shot away from victory. But Luthi redeemed herself, stealing the ball with a few seconds remaining, essentially closing the deal.
The Madison boys team played with intensity but came up short against Burlingame High School, 45-39. The Bulldogs dropped to 6-2, while the Bearcats improved to 6-2.
Madison was noticeably quicker and more athletic, and it seemed the Burlingame defense couldn’t contain the explosiveness and speed of Bulldog guard Bryson Turner. Turner lit up the second quarter with some help from forward Gavin Isch, keeping the game close.
And Madison’s execution, though not entirely on point, was pretty solid throughout most of the contest. However, the execution began to wane during the fourth quarter, and the athleticism of the Bulldog squad, dictating a quick tempo, appeared to work against them. Burlingame’s tempo was slower, allowing them to get some good looks and rattle off seven points in the latter part of the quarter. That was all it took for Burlingame to notch the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.