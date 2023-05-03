Ari Cordova All-MIAA
Courtesy ESU Athletics

Even though she missed 19 games with an injury, Emporia State's Ari Cordova was named second-team All-MIAA in a vote of the league coaches.

Cordova hit .378 in 35 games with 34 starts this season. She had a .592 slugging percentage and a .456 on-base percentage for an OPS of 1.048 on the season. She led Emporia State with 32 RBI and nine doubles. Her .378 batting average would be tenth in the MIAA if she had played in the required 75% of the Hornets scheduled games.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.