Even though she missed 19 games with an injury, Emporia State's Ari Cordova was named second-team All-MIAA in a vote of the league coaches.
Cordova hit .378 in 35 games with 34 starts this season. She had a .592 slugging percentage and a .456 on-base percentage for an OPS of 1.048 on the season. She led Emporia State with 32 RBI and nine doubles. Her .378 batting average would be tenth in the MIAA if she had played in the required 75% of the Hornets scheduled games.
Emporia State will be the seventh seed in the MIAA Softball Championship Tournament that starts on Wednesday. The Hornets will play Missouri Southern at 5:30 p.m. on Field One at the Envista Softball Complex in Topeka.
The Hornets finished the regular season 33-21, 13-13 in the MIAA. It is the most wins in a season for Emporia State since they went 34-26 on their way to the MIAA Tournament Championship Game in 2017 and the most regular season wins since finishing the 2015 regular season 34-18.
