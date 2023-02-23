Davian White

Emporia’s Davian White (left) wrestles at the Emporia Invite on Dec. 17.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Class 5A boys state wrestling tournament begins on Friday, and Emporia High School will have six wrestlers there.

Xerarch Tungjaroenkul won a regional championship at 150 pounds last weekend and is a defending state champion at 145 pounds.

