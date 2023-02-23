The Class 5A boys state wrestling tournament begins on Friday, and Emporia High School will have six wrestlers there.
Xerarch Tungjaroenkul won a regional championship at 150 pounds last weekend and is a defending state champion at 145 pounds.
“We know the stakes are high,” Tungjaroenkul said. “We have a lot of seniors that will be here for the last time and we’re just ready to go out and perform.”
“We’ve been staying light and working on technique,” Tungjaroenkul said. “We don’t want to get hurt right before state.”
Lukas Hainline finished fifth at regional at 138. He is also a returning state wrestler and said that experience will help this weekend.
“It definitely helps mentally, having been there before,” Hainline said. “I’m trying to prepare for my second match because he ended up winning the last time I wrestled him and it will help a lot seeing him again.”
Head coach Brook Medrano mentioned the team is focused on tweaking some smaller things heading into the weekend.
“We just tweaked on some individual stuff,” Medrano said. “We know our first-round matchups and we're just going to take it one match at a time and see what we can do to win those matches. We’ll make sure our mind is right and ready to go.”
