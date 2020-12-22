Jupiter and Saturn merged in the night sky, Monday, appearing close to one another than they have in 800 years.
The event, which astronomers are calling the Great Conjunction, had the two planets just one-tenth of a degree apart from our perspective.
While Jupiter passes its neighbor Saturn in their respective laps around the sun every 20 years, they are do not typically appear this close to one another or in the night sky.
Toss in the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, the longest night of the year — and the summer solstice in the Southern Hemisphere — and this just-in-time-for-Christmas spectacle promises to be one of the greatest of Great Conjunctions.
"What is most rare is a close conjunction that occurs in our nighttime sky," said Vanderbilt University's David Weintraub, an astronomy professor. "I think it's fair to say that such an event typically may occur just once in any one person's lifetime, and I think 'once in my lifetime' is a pretty good test of whether something merits being labeled as rare or special."
It will be the closest Jupiter-Saturn pairing since July 1623, when the two planets appeared a little nearer. This conjunction was almost impossible to see, however, because of its closeness to the sun.
Considerably closer and in plain view was the March 1226 conjunction of the two planets — when Genghis Khan was conquering Asia. Monday's conjunction will be the closest pairing that is visible since way back then.
Saturn and Jupiter have been drawing closer in the south-southwest sky for weeks. Jupiter — bigger and closer to Earth — is vastly brighter.
Despite appearances, Jupiter and Saturn were actually more than 450 million miles apart. Earth, meanwhile, is about 550 million miles from Jupiter.
Some lucky stargazers may have caught a glimpse not only of Jupiter and Saturn in the same field of view, but even some of their brightest moons.
Their next super-close pairing is expected on March 15, 2080.
