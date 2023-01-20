The Emporia Gazette
The MIAA released their 2023 Baseball and Softball Preseason Coaches Poll on Friday.
Baseball
The Emporia State baseball team is slated for ninth this season, while the softball team was picked 10th.
The Hornets return six position players that started at least 20 games last season, along with three pitchers with at least ten appearances.
Catcher TJ Racherbaumber headlines the returners. He was named MIAA Freshman of the Year in 2022 and was a Third-Team All-MIAA selection. He hit .362 with ten home runs and 42 RBI for the Hornets.
Noah Geekie played in 43 games and hit .315 with a .367 on base percentage while starting six of 14 appearances on the mound last year. He was 6-2 with 56 strikeouts in 50.0 innings pitched last spring.
Emporia State is set to open the season on Friday, Feb. 3 against Oklahoma Baptist in the Edmond First Pitch Tournament hosted by Central Oklahoma.
2023 MIAA Baseball Preseason Poll
1. Central Missouri [11] — 121 Points
2. Pittsburg State — 100 Points
3. Northeastern State [1] — 97 Points
4. Central Oklahoma — 94 Points
5. Washburn — 85 Points
6. Missouri Southern — 77 Points
7. Rogers State — 60 Points
8. Northwest Missouri — 45 Points
9. Emporia State — 43 Points
10. Newman — 33 Points
11. Missouri Western — 26 Points
12. Fort Hays State — 11 Points
Softball
The Hornets return seven position players that started at least 30 games last season along with four pitchers who all started at least six games. Among the returners are four players that earned All-MIAA recognition last season.
Sydney Righi was an Honorable Mention selection at pitcher. She started 21 games with 26 appearances and was the team leader with 116.2 innings pitched. She was 9-11 on the year with a 2.88 ERA.
Alexis Dial and Lexi Williams were both named Honorable Mention All-MIAA in the outfield. Williams led the MIAA with 33 stolen bases and hit .330 with 28 runs scored. Dial hit .279 with 30 runs scored. She stole 22 bases to rank fifth in the MIAA.
Josie Harrison was an Honorable Mention All-MIAA pick at utility player/pitcher. She had a .288 batting average with 17 runs scored and 17 RBI while playing both corner infield positions. She recorded a 4.05 ERA in 41.1 innings pitched with 36 strikeouts.
Emporia State is set to open the season on Friday, Feb. 10 against Chadron State at the Lubbock Sports College Invitational in Lubbock, Texas.
2023 MIAA Softball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Rogers State [7] — 161 Points
2. Washburn [5] — 158 Points
3. Central Oklahoma [2] — 151 Points
4. Missouri Western — 125 Points
5. Missouri Southern — 114 Points
6. Central Missouri — 102 Points
7. Northeastern State — 101 Points
8. Nebraska Kearney — 86 Points
9. Pittsburg State — 69 Points
10. Emporia State — 65 Points
11. Fort Hays State — 57 Points
12. Northwest Missouri — 37 Points
13. Newman — 35 Points
14. Lincoln — 13 Points
