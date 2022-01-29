Courtesy Emporia State University
In 1863, the community of Emporia advocated for the Kansas State Normal School to be founded in this community. The important relationship between this institution, which later became Emporia State University, and the City of Emporia continued when classes began Feb. 15, 1865.
Those first students and single professor met for class in a schoolhouse owned by Lyon County School District No. 1. Furniture for the room was borrowed from the Congregational church, a notary’s office and the county treasurer’s office.
Today, the relationship between our university and community extends far beyond borrowing furniture.
The Emporia community provides housing, shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities for our students, faculty and staff. Students find part-time jobs and internship opportunities with local businesses, an essential element of ESU’s belief in education that provides hands-on experiences. And great career opportunities are available for graduates who stay in the area.
We welcome the Emporia community to the ESU campus for theatre productions, guest speakers and entertainment events. Educational opportunities for community youth are available in all our colleges, from biology camp at the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center to the Future Teacher Academy in Visser Hall.
Both the university and community benefit from shared venues, such as Welch Stadium, WLW Arena and Trusler Sports Complex. Each year, we collectively host thousands of visitors who get to experience our great community.
When we look forward into the future, we know this quote from the Greek philosopher Heraclitus remains accurate: “Change is the only constant in life.”
At Emporia State University, change is invigorating when we use it as a launchpad to evolve. Our size allows us to be nimble as we consider some of these questions we currently are asking our leaders across campus:
How do we continue to connect our students to careers? We want to design our curriculum and approach to ensure our graduates are so exceptionally prepared that they are distinctive candidates for jobs today as well as those that evolve for tomorrow.
How do we create academic programs that answer the needs of students and the demands of Kansas employers? New programs launched at ESU in just the last five years include data analytics, cybersecurity, entrepreneurship, trauma-informed education. We continue to explore what may be needed in the future.
How can we think more broadly about how we can partner with, and contribute in a meaningful way to, the Emporia community? We want to attract and retain world-class talent, support economic development and elevate learning and life opportunities for our community.
How do we identify new opportunities to evolve an exceptional student experience and grow our on-campus enrollment? We introduce new students to the Emporia community from our first contact with them and continue to emphasize that Emporia State students are fortunate to call such a vibrant and welcoming place their home.
As we pursue these answers, we know that we will not succeed alone. University communities have unique opportunities to lift each other up and reap mutual benefits. Emporia is known for its entrepreneurial spirit, and ESU wants to be an active partner in this ever-renewing vibrancy.
We are not Emporia State University without Emporia. Both our university and the Emporia community are strongest when we come Together to continue to move Forward.
