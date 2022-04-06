There’s a new “king” at the David Traylor Zoo.
Not a lion, commonly considered the king of beasts. It’s a King Vulture chick, born Saturday, March 5.
Photos of the bird were unveiled Wednesday. Zoo director Lisa Keith announced in a statement that it weighed six ounces when hatched, and now weighs about 2.5 pounds.
The zoo is calling the chick “Doodle” for now, since the parent vultures are named Dude and Dudette. The chick will make its public debut when he’s about five months old, a statement said.
Keith later clarified that the vulture's gender has not been determined.
The cartoon stereotypes about vultures have a measure of truth to them.
“They are usually the first to find dead animals and immediately begin to dispose of the rotting remains,” the statement said. “This may also help to reduce possible sources of disease.”
But vultures at the zoo eat dead mice and rats, along with “commercially prepared meals for birds of prey,” the zoo added.
At maturity, Doodle will be five years old, be about 32 inches long and have a wingspan of 4-5 feet.
The zoo added that King Vulture populations are in decline as habitat is destroyed. They are not considered an endangered species at this point.
NOTE: This story has been clarified based on new information from the zoo director.
