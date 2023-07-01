Pete Rydberg directory portrait - November 6, 2020

Director of Theatre Pete Rydberg has accepted as position near his hometown at the University of Wisconsin, after three years at Emporia State University.

 File photo

Pete Rydberg is passing on the torch after three years as the Director of Theatre at Emporia State University.

Rydberg began his career at ESU in June of 2020, months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through all of the ensuing chaos, Rydberg helped facilitate a new culture and precedent for the department, leading students through three strange, innovative and groundbreaking years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.