Pete Rydberg is passing on the torch after three years as the Director of Theatre at Emporia State University.
Rydberg began his career at ESU in June of 2020, months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through all of the ensuing chaos, Rydberg helped facilitate a new culture and precedent for the department, leading students through three strange, innovative and groundbreaking years.
“The thing that drew me most to the school and the program because everything was done virtually was, in the course of my research, I just realized that this was in a program that had amazing bones, had great structure. It just kinda needed to be dusted off, it needed a kind of a refresher,” Rydberg said of his decision to take the position at ESU. “We needed to look at our programming, we needed to look at our recruitment strategies and how all those things tied into our curriculum. And that was what I was really excited to tackle was how do we integrate recruitment, plus programming, plus curriculum while still really trying to develop an audience and maintain an audience at the height of a global pandemic.”
In his first seasons as director, Rydberg worked with the students and fellow directors to bring theatre to people’s living rooms, when watching theatre in person was not safe.
“We were able to find that way to still have a relationship with our patrons, albeit from their living room,” Rydberg said. “It was a new experience, not only for the directors, but for the students as well. And after the pandemic, what’s great is, we still have the technology built in.”
As the height of the pandemic began to fade away, the theatre slowly began to return to a new normal, with social distancing, postponements and safety precautions.
“You’re used to experiencing theater shoulder to shoulder, laughing or weeping with the person next to you, right,” he said. “The pandemic really changed the audience dynamic and I think, not only changed the audience dynamic while they were at shows, but really took a toll on people’s habits. Going out to the theater is a habitual behavior in the same way of really doing everything you do. It’s something that we do all the time and so for there to be a giant pause in that, all of a sudden we were looking at a new season of the most recent Netflix drop being our main competitor.”
However, it also opened the theatre to a new segment of viewers — college students who leave Emporia for the summer. Last year, the ESU theatre students were able to open the semester with their summer production of “The Underpants,” setting up a possibility of encoring the summer production at the start of the fall semester each year.
This year, Rydberg ended the season on a high note, with the near sell-out production of “Ride the Cyclone.”
“It achieved my hopes for the summer program,” Rydberg said. “Summer used to be many more shows. I was interested in re-imagining the summer experience, where we did fewer shows but of highest possible caliber and quality. Something that really allowed our students to take the design positions, the acting positions and be that pre-professional, right before you jump out of the nest experience for everyone. And I really felt we hit that this year.”
While “The Underpants” and “Ride the Cyclone” may not be common household names in the world of theatre, Rydberg said that was largely the point.
“No one had ever heard of the shows before and that is my hope,” he said. “That’s always my hope with doing art is that people might not ever know what they’re going to go see but they understand that if they’re going to see it at ESU, it’s going to challenge them and it’s going to be thought provoking. Maybe they will laugh, maybe they will cry, but they will certainly have a new experience and that is the dynamic and culture that I love to try and to facilitate.”
Rydberg will now join the University of Wisconsin in La Crosse, Wis., as its Director of the School of Visual and Performing Arts.
“This is my home stomping ground,” he said. “When I was in high school, I lived in a tiny town over the river in Minnesota and we would go grocery shopping in La Crosse. And now, just the way that my family has shaken out, if you take Pennsylvania and Kansas out of the list, everyone I know and love exists between Milwaukee and Minneapolis, and I’m dead center in the middle of that.”
The ESU Theatre Department will now fall to Interim Director Dennis Turney Jr. as the university performs a nationwide search for a permanent replacement. For Rydberg, it’s a certainty that the department is in good hands.
“We are a tight knit department and we are very connected with our students and so that sense of ensemble carried through the courses, into the rehearsal hall, into the work week. And there’s something really rewarding about being able to have that kind of close relationship with both your colleagues and your students,” Rydberg said. “... The department has been great, has been absolutely wonderful even when I arrived in the middle of summer and every one of the faculty members were willing to do weekly, hour-long Zoom meetings with me just to let me ask questions and process things that maybe come up over the course of the last week, helped me kind of develop my plan and for and my vision for the future. It has been really just been a glorious experience at ESU.”
