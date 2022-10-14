The Emporia High School football team is entering the home stretch of the regular season, as it has just one home and one away game remaining on the schedule.
The Spartans (1-5) will hit the road tonight and head up the Kansas Turnpike to take on a Washburn Rural team that is 4-2, with its only losses coming to an undefeated Manhattan team and a Junction City team that Emporia will host next week.
Head coach Keaton Tuttle knows there’s a good challenge ahead of them, and he feels his guys have gotten in a good week of practice.
“We’ve had some pretty good days this week,” Tuttle said. “Obviously, we have our areas where we feel we need to work on. But the guys are working hard and we’re getting ready for Friday.”
Each opponent presents their own strengths and weaknesses. But Tuttle likes to have his players focus on their strengths rather than their opponent’s weaknesses.
“We like to try and focus on us,” Tuttle said. “We know they have some very good athletes. They always do and they’re very well coached. But we don’t really want to change what we’re doing. You don’t want to spend a whole lot of time over the course of the season doing something and then change it last minute just for one game. We always have our adjustments week to week, but we want to stay in the same focus and scope of what we always do. So, we’re going to keep working on us and go from there.”
