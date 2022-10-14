Sheldon Stewart

Emporia QB Sheldon Stewart rolls out to pass against Wichita East last Friday night.

 File photo

The Emporia High School football team is entering the home stretch of the regular season, as it has just one home and one away game remaining on the schedule.

The Spartans (1-5) will hit the road tonight and head up the Kansas Turnpike to take on a Washburn Rural team that is 4-2, with its only losses coming to an undefeated Manhattan team and a Junction City team that Emporia will host next week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.