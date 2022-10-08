Two new students and a surprise were showcased at Thursday evening’s concert on the intimate Union Street Social stage.
Five singers, all students at Sondra Burden School of Performing Arts, entertained a full house with musical numbers ranging from opera to contemporary.
Much of the audience was unaware that the performance was also a birthday tribute to a troupe member’s mother — and that the evening would conclude with birthday cake for everyone.
Deon Morrow served as the final solo performer of the evening, unveiling a huge surprise for someone special in the audience. Morrow has been studying with Burden since January, but his mother was unaware of this new pursuit. Tammy Morrow thought she was just going on a mother-son dinner date, and was excited to dine for the first time at Union Street Social.
In tribute to her “significant” birthday, Deon Morrow serenaded his mother from the stage with, “Nothing Can Change This Love I Have For You.”
“Don’t cry,” he gently admonished. “Aww … too late.”
Erick Sanchez and Morrow are the newest singers with the Burden School twenty-somethings touring group, which just returned from a Branson, Mo., tour.
Sondra Burden explained the philosophy behind her musical training school. “Music provides a venue for students to develop and refine their skills, in all areas of their lives. Music can establish and increase self confidence and instills a strong discipline ethic. Music brings focus and meaning to all aspects of life.”
Erick Sanchez, one of the school’s newest students, also manages sound production for performances. Jaime Izaguirre has studied with Burden most of his life, and gave an impressive operatic performance.
Mariana Juarez has also been under Burden’s tutelage for a number of years, and her polished performance was a credit to her years of study. A charming and entertaining duet, complete with choreography, sung by Aneisa Prosper and Erick Sanchez, was a crowd favorite.
“Our school embraces students from diverse backgrounds and encourages each student to showcase their individuality and strong vocal skills while performing cohesively as a group in themed performances,” Burden noted.
For their final number, all members of the touring group along with the audience sang “Happy Birthday” to Tammy Morrow.
“It’s an amazing birthday present,” Tammy Morrow said, wiping her eyes.
The Sondra Burden School of Performing Arts troupe will be touring in Italy in June 2023, and is already raising funds to defray the costs of the trip. Learn more about the school on their Facebook page or reach Director Sondra Burden at 620-757-3036.
