Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Animal Welfare, 100 Block S Mechanic St, 9:46
Motor Vehicle Accident, 1100 Block W 5th Ave, 10:21
Sex Offense, Information Redacted
Dangerous/Vicious Animal, 700 Block W 8th Ave, 13:46
Child in Need of Care, Information Redacted
Theft, 1500 Block E 9th Ave, 16:07
Motor Vehicle Accident, 500 Block Chestnut St, 17:34
Domestic Disturbance, Information Redacted
Motorist Assist, W South Ave & S Lawrence St, 18:39
Motor Vehicle Accident, 900 Block Garfield St, 19:19
Illegal Burning, 1900 Block W 24th Ave, 19:42
Domestic Disturbance, Information Redacted
Saturday
Traffic Stop, E 6th Ave & Mechanic St, 2:01
Harassment, 500 Block Mechanic St, 6:42
Arrest Warrant, 400 Block Mechanic St, 8:44
Arrest Warrant, 400 Block Mechanic St, 8:45
Agency Assist, 1600 Block Sherwood Way, 10:24
Check the Welfare, 1500 Block Wheeler St, 11:25
Disturbance, 300 Block Sylvan St, 12:40
Burglary, 1000 Block Commercial St, 15:22
Check the Welfare, W 4th Ave & State St, 15:08
Unlawful Use of Credit Card, 500 Block Mechanic St, 18:51
Disturbance, W 30th Ave & Prairie St, 19:34
Burglary, 400 Block S Commercial St, 20:32
Theft, 1200 Block Cottonwood St, 20:59
Flee/Elude/Pursuit, W 9th Ave & State St, 21:34
Traffic Stop, 600 Block Lawrence St, 21:54
Theft, 100 Block S Mechanic St, 23:37
Sunday
Traffic Stop, W 8th Ave & Merchant St, 00:10
Alcohol Offense, E 5th Ave & Commercial St, 1:06
Disturbance, W 5th Ave & West St, 3:10
Theft, By Phone, 10:34
Criminal Damage, 900 Block S Commercial St, 11:49
Unlawful Use of Credit Card, 2300 Block W 7th Ave, 11:51
Trespass Notice Served, 2300 Block Industrial Rd, 14:59
Domestic Disturbance, Information redacted
Juvenile Problem, Information Redacted
Fire, E Logan Ave & S Exchange St, 20:53
Monday
Theft, 1400 Block E Logan Ave, 6:09
Theft, 1900 Block Holiday Dr, 6:11
Traffic Stop, E 12th Ave & Highland St, 7:16
Sheriff
Friday
Traffic Stop, 900 Block S Hwy 99, 10:23
Criminal Damage, 100 Block Jeffery St, 12:28
Motor Vehicle Accident, 2000 Block W 6th Ave, 13:39
Fraud, 1900 Block Road 175, 15:23
Fraud, 400 Block Mechanic St, 16:31
Battery, 400 Block Mechanic St, 17:57
Saturday
Theft, 600 Block Pine St, 11:56
Battery, 400 Block Mechanic St, 18:42
Sunday
Abandoned Vehicle, 1200 Block Road 150, 00:58
Traffic Stop, 1400 Block I 35, 7:25
Disturbance, 2300 Block Road P, 12:32
Domestic Disturbance, Information Redacted
Court Order Violation, 1200 Tripplett Dr, 15:33
Fire, 200 Block Mill St, 16:50
Monday
Motor Vehicle Accident, 900 Block Road 150, 19:52
Theft, 2000 Block 3rd St, 9:47
Dangerous/Vicious Animal, 1200 Block Road 120, 14:35
Motor Vehicle Accident, Road T & Road 130, 19:07
Suspicious Vehicle, 300 Block Road 200, 21:16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.