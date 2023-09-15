The Emporia High School football team returns home after a trip to Liberal last week.
The Spartans (0-2) return to Welch Stadium to face a Salina Central team that enters week three with a 1-1 record.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Emporia High School football team returns home after a trip to Liberal last week.
The Spartans (0-2) return to Welch Stadium to face a Salina Central team that enters week three with a 1-1 record.
Head coach Kaden Glinsmann was pleased with how his team has prepared this week in practice.
"I feel like it was the best week of practice we've had," Glinsmann said. "There's still so much nuance and scheme that goes into both our offense and defense that we try to base everything in the fundamentals and while there's still so much we have yet to cover, I feel like we have taken another step."
"I feel like we have a good gameplan offensively and we're still getting back to the basics defensively. We're going to try to tackle well in space as I think that's the big thing for Friday night."
Glinsmann had high praise for the Mustangs, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
"They're really explosive on offense and they fly to the ball on defense," Glinsmann said. "I know they have some college level athletes on both sides of the ball and they're definitely a worthy opponent, for sure. I think specifically with the defense, they're really tough up the middle. They have a really good nose guard, two really good inside linebackers and two really good safeties. They're no slouches on the perimeter, either. We definitely have our hands full and I think for us, It's about controlling what we can control and then go out and have fun the best we can."
Kickoff from Welch Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.