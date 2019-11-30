The mad rush of the holiday shopping season is upon us.
As people plan out their gifts and shopping routes to seize the best deals, we once again are encouraging you to Shop Emporia First.
The lure of shopping on the internet will tempt many, and Amazon will likely report record sales, but local businesses are counting on you to help make Christmas purchases from them.
Our local stores have much to offer with those one-of-a-kind gifts that can’t be found anywhere else.
To help you learn about what local stores have, we have some prepared products to help you.
Coming soon to your mailbox is the Shop Local Magazine.
This holiday magazine is mailed to every home and showcases the interesting items that local stores are selling — along with some great holiday stories.
Learn about the return of the colliope serenading Emporia and how a professional chef plans her holiday meals.
This year we have launched the ShopEmporiaFirst.com website as a way to make local online shopping easy.
We know many want to sit at home and shop. We know it is hard to have a central location to find items without knowing the web address of every local business. At ShopEmporiaFirst.com, our goal is to make local online shopping easy by having gifts available for purchase with simple, click-to-purchase buttons in one central location.
We like to think of our ShopEmporiaFirst.com as the local version of Amazon.
As always, the Thanksgiving newspaper was one of the biggest of the year, packed with coupons, circulars and discounts galore. If you missed it on Tuesday, stop by The Emporia Gazette to pick up a copy.
We want to wish everyone a happy 25 shopping days until Christmas.
Chris Walker
Editor and Publisher
