Fireworks stands are booming in Emporia this year, despite a fee hike approved earlier this year.
So far, the City of Emporia has collected over $30,000 in profits from firework stands this year and sold three more permits than last year.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Fireworks stands are booming in Emporia this year, despite a fee hike approved earlier this year.
So far, the City of Emporia has collected over $30,000 in profits from firework stands this year and sold three more permits than last year.
The permit fee, which helps fund the city’s fireworks show, was previously set at $2,500 in 2012. In 2016, the city continued the $2,500 fee for stands inside city limits and established a $1,500 fee for stands in the metropolitan planning area — which spreads one mile outside of city limits — and a $250 fee for stands outside of the MPA.
This year, that fee jumped again by 25%. Now, permit fees are set at $3,125 for stands inside city limits and within a one-mile radius of the city, and a $312 fee for stands outside of the one-mile radius. Rural communities are still free to regulate their own expenses.
In February, city attorney Christina Montgomery said the cost of the City’s fireworks show has increased by about 28% between 2016 - 2022, though the number of permits has dropped.
The permit fee increase, however, has not seemed to deter sellers. Last year, the city only sold nine permits — three within city limits, three within a one-mile radius of city limits and three outside of the one-mile radius. In total, the city made $12,750 in 2022 from permit fees.
City of Emporia clerk Kerry Sull reported Monday that the city has sold 12 permits in 2023 — nine within city limits and three outside of city limits. The three-permit increase, coupled with the fee increase, brought the city a $17,475 increase in profit in 2023 compared to 2022, for a grand total of $30,225.
This year’s fireworks show is scheduled for Tuesday, July 4 between 9:30 - 10 p.m.
The display will be best viewed from the Emporia State University practice fields on the north end of campus and inside Welch Stadium. The soccer pitch on the north end of campus will be closed to the public.
The stadium will open at 7 p.m. Seating is open on the west side of Welch Stadium and people who want to view from Jones Field are welcome to sit on the field with blankets. Chairs of any kind, along with sunflower seeds and gum are prohibited on Jones Field and Witten Track to help preserve the playing surface.
Construction of Highland Street will bring specific traffic flow patterns for the parking lots on the east side of campus across from the Memorial Union and the Towers Complex, plus the two parking lots across Highland Street from the art annex that are available for handicapped parking and viewing.
Tailgating is available in ESU parking lots beginning at 7 p.m. Alcohol, glass containers, and personal fireworks are prohibited on campus.
The show is expected to last around 20-30 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.