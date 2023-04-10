The Emporia High School boys golf team finished third at the Manhattan Invitational on Monday.
The Spartans finished with a team score of 323, just five strokes behind champion Manhattan and four behind runner-up Washburn Rural.
Head coach Rick Eckert was pleased with the results but feels his team can do better.
“I would be honest in saying that we can definitely play better than we did today,” Eckert said. “We did enough to finish in third but the greens at Manhattan are very challenging and they got the better of us for the most part. Several of the boys had some critical parting errors and they could've had significantly lower scores but I think that was across the board with other teams too. But overall, they hit the ball pretty solid. The chipping and putting are just things that we've got to work on.”
Two Spartans finished in the top five individually: Caden Massey finished third with a 77 and Hudson Sauder was tied for fourth with a 78. Eckert is excited about how they have started the season and hopes they improve as it goes along.
“I couldn't be more pleased with the start that they're off to,” Eckert said. “We want to improve as the season goes on and they’ve put themselves in a good position early. Hopefully, they continue to do the stuff that they need to get better because they're going to make us very competitive as a team by the end of the season, and they're going to see some really good results for themselves too.”
Will Walker took 15th with an 83 and Nolan Jacob shot an 85 to finish 21st.
The Spartans will return to the course next Wednesday, April 19 at the Village Greens Golf Course in Meriden for the Seaman Invite.
