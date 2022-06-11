SOS Inc. includes a life preserver in its logo. And some of its biggest lifelines come from government grants.
“We’re extremely dependent on these grants,” Executive Director Connie Cahoone said Thursday. “We’re 80% grant funded.”
SOS Inc. received several more grants this week. Two were announced Wednesday by Gov. Laura Kelly, but a news release with details on one of them was a bit misleading.
“It had to do with COVID, basically,” Cahoone explained.
More than $113,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act is coming from the formally titled “FVPSA American Rescue Plan COVID-19 Testing, Vaccines, and Mobile Health Units Access Supplemental Grant for Domestic Violence.”
But Cahoone clarified that money will not be used for mobile health units.
“We will do some retention bonuses for staff working with clients,” she explained. “We’ll be bringing in some prevention-education training.”
Required equipment also will be purchased, along with “filling gaps,” Cahoone added.
The other grant announced by Kelly is for almost $71,000. It’s shown on the release as “support survivors of sexual assault supplemental funding.”
Cahoone hinted that SOS Inc. received news of another grant award Wednesday, but she gave no details.
It shows that while SOS Inc. has a side dedicated to helping abused people, it also has a financial side.
“A lot of these grants are annual,” Cahoone said. But the grants announced Wednesday were from a new source.
“It’s nice to have some extra funding to be able to get some new equipment,” she said.
Funding has been tight at times in recent years. SOS closed its Eureka office last September, as all Greenwood County services were handed to the Family Life Center of Butler County.
SOS Inc accepts donations for its work in five Emporia-area counties. Details can be found online at SOSKansas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.