Restaurant Month is here. This is your chance to win a year’s worth of dining out for an entire year.
In addition to our readers having a chance to win, so do participating restaurants!
All month long, patrons are encouraged to go to emporiyumks.com and vote for the 2020 EmporiYUM Restaurant of the Year. The winning eatery will receive a $500 advertising package and bragging rights for a year as Emporia’s favorite place to eat. Be sure to vote for the restaurant that you think is serving up the best meals of the month.
We hope EmporiYUM will encourage the community to try some new restaurants. Typically, when people dine out, they go to the same three or four restaurants they always do and eat the same things they always eat.
EmporiYUM is about showcasing the variety of restaurants and meals served in the Emporia area. There is something for every taste and every budget. I bet if you go try some new destinations and give them a chance, you will add some new “favorite” spots to your dining-out list.
Emporia has such a diverse food group of restaurants, so get out and try some new ones. And remember — you might just win Dining Out For An Entire Year!
Here are the instructions for the month:
• Pick up your passport at The Gazette, 517 Merchant St.
• Dine out and get your passport stamped.
• Drop the stamped passport off at The Gazette for your chance to win.
• Go to emporiyumks.com to vote for your favorite restaurant of the month.
Let’s eat!
Chris Walker
Editor and Publisher
