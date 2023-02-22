State wrestling week has arrived, with the girls going at it today and tomorrow in Park City.
Emporia has sent seven girls to state this year. Virginia Munoz was the Lady Spartans lone regional champion and there are expectations after she finished second at state a year ago. But she’s not focused on that.
“Placing second so young, you have expectations that people want you to meet. So, there’s pressure but I try not to think about that and just wrestle my way.”
For Munoz, this year has been more about building on her strengths as opposed to learning new moves.
“I think this year, we were working more on performing my technique more than learning new moves,” Munoz said. “You just want to perfect your moves once you get to a certain point.”
Kiana Flores-Delgado is another wrestler who will be back at state. She is less nervous going in having been there before.
“I think it makes things more calming going in,” Flores-Delgado said. “I try to look at it as just another tournament and having been there before makes it less nerve-wracking.”
Flores-Delgado noted she battled COVID last season, so this year the focus has been conditioning and getting her strength back. She feels she is at her best.
“I feel like I’m peaking at the right time,” Flores-Delgado said. “I’ve worked and trained hard and I think I’m where I’m supposed to be.”
Head coach Shawn Russell is excited to have seven wrestlers at state. He said they pick up the intensity in practice but it does not change a lot heading into this type of event.
“We pick up the intensity a little bit,” Russell said. “We go through each school that we know we’re going to face and pick up their strengths and weaknesses and focus on that stuff. Then we just go through practice regularly and try to keep it as normal as possible.”
