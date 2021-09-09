The Lyon County Commission approved republishing the Road and Bridge Department budget and the multi-year budget for 2021 at its action session on Thursday.
The budget hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 30
County Controller Dan Williams said the county is increasing the budget because of rising expenses for materials such as road oil, fuel and steel. The increase is also to make room in the budget for any major disasters that may happen in December.
“It’s not something we’ve earmarked money for, but it is budget authority in case something happens we’ll have enough budget to cover it,” he said. “We have to increase the authority in case we have a significant weather event then we’ll have the authority to spend the money.”
The Road and Bridge budget is increasing from $6 million to $6.7 million and increasing the multi-year from $2,585,423 to $3.4 million.
Also on the agenda was Ryan Janzen, Lyon County Appraiser, to discuss the results of the 2021 Compliance & 2020 Ratio Study Report.
Annually, the department is graded by the Kansas Department of Revenue. According to state statute, the department must appraise all the property in the county at a fair market value. The department submits those values to the state for review.
“A passing score is a 70, and this year we were able to get 100%,” Janzen said.
The 100% includes the procedural score for the department.
The 2020 ratio report includes values set from Jan 1, and the department determines how properties are buying and selling throughout the course of the year. Those sale prices are compared to the value set on Jan 1.
Janzen said ideally they are looking for a ratio of one to one, meaning a property at $100,000 is sold for $100,000. There is a range between 90% and 110%, the department scored at 96% for residential properties.
“It’s a testament to not just me but everyone in the office and all the hard work they put into it,” he said. “It’s a group effort to try to get to that point. We have a high standard here and it’s a way of showing that.”
The commission also approved the purchase of vehicle parts from Traffic Control Services, Inc. for a total of $9,982.36 for the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.
The commission will hold a study session Wednesday at 9 a.m. on the topic of a county public information officer. The next action session meeting is Thursday at 9 a.m.
