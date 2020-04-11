Recently our governor tried to put in place a 10-person limit on gatherings in public places, including churches, in order to minimize the spreading of COVID-19. Then the Republican leadership in the Senate and House nullified that restriction.
What in blazes are those GOP nutballs trying to do? Kill us all?
In those states — like California and Washington — where social distancing was enacted early, the rates of infection are leveling off or have already done so. But in order for social distancing to work, we must all cooperate. The alternative is a continuation of the infections and a need to enforce distancing for a much longer period of time.
As one wag recently put it, allowing some to gather in some locations is like having a no-peeing area of the community swimming pool.
Until we practice sensible isolation as a nation — as is being done in Italy and France where the trend lines are now in decline — we will be unable to overcome the effects of this pandemic. And unless we practice the same in our state, we will continue to have increases in the virus and decreases in our economy.
Why is it that Republicans work so diligently at policies that harm our health, deprive us of good inexpensive health care, suppress the vote, remove environmental protections, and do so many other things detrimental to the common good? Whatever their excuse, they have proven themselves unworthy of our support.
It is incumbent on all of us to look into the voting record of our “representatives” and — if they colluded in reversing Governor Kelly’s very sensible executive order — to vote against them in the election.
Douglas McGaw
Emporia
(3) comments
So liquor stores ok, crowding at a convenience store ok, but Church NO WAY. How bout this if you want to stay home then stay there, Freedom to win or lose . You can't hide from this virus sooner or later we will have to deal with it an adapt , marks an hiding will not stop you from getting it only prolongs it from happening . Also whats up with the Gov's collars? looks like a emporer
Stay at home has always been about slowing the virus, not stopping it. This is how we have been preventing hospitals from becoming swamped. It's crazy how many people are still failing to understand this.
Also liquor stores and gas stations don't have people packed like sardines for an hour coughing on each other and passing buckets around for donations that everyone is touching. Lots of churches are also big on communion during Easter (obviously) and that's not always the most sanitary thing either. (Depending on your church). I still remember when the congregation used the same chalice, the pastor would wipe the lip of the chalice between people. Thankfully I don't think that's been a thing for a long time now. Either way Governor Kelly is trying to protect these people, not take away their freedom of religion or right to assemble.
Actually, under the recommendation of the Attorney General of Kansas, Derek Schmidt, a legislative oversight committee acted on what was said to be most likely a violation of rights under the Kansas Constitution/Bill of Rights. This is the memorandum: https://ag.ks.gov/docs/default-source/documents/addendum-1-to-law-enforcement-duties-and-authorities-memo.pdf?sfvrsn=7a60ac1a_2 and explains the reasoning based on the LAW, not politics! Also, what had happened was that Kelly attempted to drop an earlier version of the EO and replace it with one that singled out religious meetings/events/etc. while allowing some other very questionable venues to operate under essential. What is required, and I think will be an issue US wide, is that "least restrictive" will come into play, and that is a VERY important element. Quarantine and isolation are generally meant for people who have been diagnosed with a contagious disease, and has rarely been used in the US for the decades I have been here. What is the least restrictive way to limit the spread will be the operative. Lock everyone down? We have laws for a reason. Other states as sparsely populated as KS also have less spread and many have not instituted draconian measures and feel confident that their residents will exercise good judgement, but I guess in a case where the governor feels the residents aren't up to the task of good judgement, well, you have what we have at the moment. For those that suffer the loss of their businesses, maybe look at the other states that trust their residents for best results in the future.
