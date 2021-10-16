In cross country action, area teams competed in the Flint Hills/Lyon County League Championships Thursday.
Northern Heights hosted the meet at The Orchard.
The Chase County Bulldogs performed well at the Flint Hills side of the meet, said head coach Amy Budke.
“Cross Country had a fantastic meet yesterday,” she said.
Sophomore Grace Newland set a personal record of 23:45 in the varsity girls 5k and placed 14th. Seniors Lexi Monihen (21st, 26:10.49), Abby Zuniga (39th, 32:09.57) and Abbey Vega (42nd, 39:52.55) all established personal records, as did junior Leaya Francis (27th, 27:10.47). Seniors Sierra Johnson (19th) and Alexus Hatcher (24th) ran season bests of 25:45 and 26:24.01, respectively. “Every girl on the team had a great race,” Budke said.
Junior Cooper Schroer set a personal record (14th, 18:14) in the varsity boys 5k along with sophomore Silus Hernandez (25th, 19:08.31) and freshman Carson Schroer (26th, 19:19.93). Junior Taylor Palenske ran a season-best of 24:02.59. Junior High runners Mayson Jones and Red Schechter set personal records of 14:49.79 and 16:33.18, respectively.
Northern Heights junior Teagan Hines placed ninth in the Flint Hills League varsity girls 5K running 22:41.777. Her teammates Bethany DeDonder and Molly McGuire ran 29:54.48 (36th) and 33:13.30 (40th), respectively.
In the Flint Hills League varsity boys 5K, sophomore Cooper Hamlin clocked 17:23.17, placing seventh, and senior Jarred Campbell ran 18:28.05, finishing 17th. They were followed by juniors Jack Donghang (30, 19:59.61) and Grady Tiffany (31st, 20:04.84). Freshmen Reese Spade (20:05.08), Logan Schlimme (20:30.88) and Max Olson (21:50.90) placed 32nd, 37th and 49th, respectively. Junior Lander Arzoz ran 20:41.83 (39th).
Lebo freshman Kennah Speer won the Lyon County League varsity girls 5K in 23:25.34, followed by junior Anna Hasenclever, who placed fourth (25:15.31).
In the varsity boys 5k, senior Wolves’ runners Colin Whalen and freshman teammate Caleb Durst battled for first place running 18:44.58 and 18:44.68, respectively. Junior Scott Smith placed ninth (21:16.85), followed by freshman Eli Ellis (21:42.83), senior Zane Edelman (22:10.99), sophomore Sam Hasenclever (23:28.35) and junior Ashton Ferguson (23:59.30).
Olpe Eagle Josie Orear placed third in 24:56.25. Fellow varsity Eagle runners Olivia Pimpl and Faith Demon ran 34:32.36 and 34:46.51, respectively.
Junior Connor Kueser placed fourth in the varsity boys run, and freshmen teammates Garret Hammond (20:43.52) and William Beadles (21:42.70) finished eighth and 10th, respectively.
Madison’s Lily Hudson placed second in the varsity girls 5K running 24:11.35. Sophomore Lucie Celte finished eighth in 28:58.20.
Junior Treyton Knox was fifth in the boys’ 5K recording 20:14.02.
Hartford freshman Trinity Windle placed sixth in 26:20.03 following her was teammate Kira Westhoff (27:33.19), who finished seventh.
Jaguar freshman Cody Cleveland finished third in the varsity boys race, running 18:55.5.
