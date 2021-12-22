The Emporia High boys wrestling team wrapped up its pre-holiday schedule with a 60-18 home dual win over Spring Hill Tuesday evening.
“In general, everybody, from the JV squad to the girls to us was good,” said head coach Brook Medrano. “The effort was right and the scoreboard didn’t lie, so I’m proud of that for today. It was fun. The atmosphere was great. We haven’t had a crowd like that in years, to be honest. I just want to say thanks to the community for showing up for us and we definitely fed off of that tonight.”
Ten Spartans picked up victories in their dual matches.
Braxton Malone (106) won by points, Isaiah Hernandez (120) won by fall, Lukas Hainline (126) won by fall, David Tucker (132) won by fall, Xerarch Tungjaroenkul (152) won by fall, Brayden Criger (160) won by fall, Davian White (182) won by fall, Bobby Trujillo (195) won by points, Jay Orozco (220) won by fall and Josiah Bradley (285) won by fall.
“Bobby Trujillo, he just beat the No. 5 guy in 5A and that kid just beat the No. 6 rated guy twice this year,” Medrano said. “ … Xerarch did his thing like he always does. Big win for Josiah Bradley, Isaiah Hernandez. Braxton Malone keeps getting better every time he steps on the mat. The whole team as a whole, man, I’m super proud to be their coach.
Medrano said that he was pleased even with those who dropped their matches.
“Even the ones that lost were in their matches,” he said. “It’s definitely a team effort. They’re bonding and I think you can see it from the side. They’re a family. They’re rooting each other on.”
The Spartans are off until they head to Dodge City on Jan. 8. Medrano said that breaks can be nerve-wracking for a coach but that he trusts his team this year.
“These guys have been pretty good this year,” he said. “I was kind of worried about this weigh-in but they all showed up on Monday within two, three pounds and they’re doing the right thing. So I’m just going to enjoy time with the family and chalk this win up. We’re on a good roll, but we’re not done yet and they know that.”
Medrano said there is still plenty to improve upon in the coming new year.
“I like our style a lot right now; we could just fix things,” he said. “If you’re not learning, you’re content and that’s now where you want to be. This team’s all about working hard and becoming a unit. We all have the same thought process: We want to peak at the right time, which is the end of the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.