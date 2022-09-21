The Emporia girls golf team finished in eighth place at the Topeka West Invite in Topeka on Monday.
The Lady Spartans were without Avary Eckert and Lacey Rust, who were out with an illness.
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 2:34 pm
Senior Olivia Eckert finished tied for third individually with an 81.
“Olivia struggled on her first 11 holes before getting the wagon righted and scoring seven pars in a row to finish,” head coach Rick Eckert said. “Under the conditions, I was really proud of her ability to keep things moving in the right direction and scoring well.”
Freshman Elise Eckert and junior Ella Fessler finished 22nd and 24th with a 91 and 94.
“Elise, Ella and Keilara all played hard today,” Eckert said. “They were a little above their averages but fought through the heat. Everyone in the tournament really started to feel it after about the first six-eight holes and it was just scrap as hard as you can to keep your round going and post a score to help your team.”
Emporia will next be on the course for a nine-hole tournament at the Maize South Invite at Auburn Hills in Wichita on Thursday. Eckert is unsure how many girls will be able to play.
The girls tennis team took fifth at the Washburn Rural Invite on Tuesday.
The Lady Spartans had two fourth-place finishers in Kali Keough (first singles) and Ashlyn Foraker and Kailey Reynoso in second doubles. Both had a 3-2 record on the day.
Darian Chadwick went 2-3 at second singles for a seventh-place finish and Lillee Frank and Peyton Chanley finished eighth in first doubles with a 1-4 record.
Emporia will host a tournament on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
