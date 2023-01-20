It’s that time of year again when area high school basketball teams gather in Emporia for the annual Lyon County League Basketball Tournament.
The 102nd edition of this historical tournament will be held from Jan. 23-28 at Emporia’s White Auditorium and should have a few interesting matchups. On the girls’ side, Lebo High School stands at 11-0 and will be the top seed while a surging Olpe High School squad is 9-3 and will be the No. 2 seed. Third-seeded Madison High School sits at 9-2, followed by a strong Burlingame High School team at 8-3, which will be the No. 4 seed.
Lebo boasts the all-state offensive triple-threat trio of senior Brooklyn Jones, junior Audrey Peek and sophomore Saige Hadley. Madison is led by 5-foot-10 sophomore Jaelynn Weakley, the Lady Bulldogs’ top scorer. Burlingame’s all-state Kaylin Noonan is also a prolific scorer (18.3 points per game last year) and a solid rebounder. Noonan led the Lady Cats to their first-ever state tournament appearance in 2022. The Olpe Eagles have been receiving quality play from junior point guard Kadey Robert, bolstered by contributions from Grace Coughlin, freshman Lilly Skalsky, Jenna Smith, Ava Clark and all-state player Makenna Broyles.
The boys’ tournament could also comprise some intriguing games. Olpe High School is currently undefeated at 8-0. The Eagles are followed by Madison High School at 6-1, Lebo High School at 5-2 and Burlingame High School at 5-2.
Olpe, defending 1A Division I state champions, are the frontrunners in this tourney, fortified by the double-digit scoring duo of Truman Bailey and Blake Skalsky. Madison is guided by all-around triple-threat player Gavin Isch, who can shoot, rebound and steal the rock. The Burlingame Bearcats feature sophomore guard standout Dane Winters.
Hartford High School, Waverly High School, Southern Coffey County High School and Marais Des Cygnes Valley High School round out the brackets.
The LCL Tournament is the second oldest in the nation, according to its longtime director Ted Vannocker, who is publishing a book about the tournament.
The LCL basketball event was initially formulated in 1921. Representatives from the eight Lyon County rural high schools met on Jan. 14, 1922, to create a county high school athletic and library association that would include an annual basketball tournament, track meet and academic activities. The original charter schools were Admire, Allen, Americus, Bushong, Hartford, Miller, Neosho Rapids, and Reading. Girls were prohibited from participating in 1930 and did not return until 1974. This year marks the 102nd tournament for the Hartford boys program.
Vannocker said there isn’t an individual game that stands out to him because there have been so many memorable ones.
“There are too many games that were super exciting to just pick one,” he said.
Perhaps the tournament will pick up a few more unforgettable memories in 2023.
First-round matchups (Monday, Jan. 23 – Tuesday, Jan. 24):
(1) Lebo vs. (8) Hartford – Tuesday, 7 p.m.
(4) Burlingame vs. (5) MdCV – Tuesday, 4 p.m.
(2) Olpe vs. (7) Waverly – Monday, 7 p.m.
(3) Madison vs. (6) SCC – Monday, 4 p.m.
(1) Olpe vs. (8) SCC – Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.
(4) Waverly vs. (5) Madison – Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
(2) Burlingame vs. (7) MdCV – Monday, 8:30 p.m.
(3) Lebo vs. (6) Hartford – Monday, 5:30 p.m.
