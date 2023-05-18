Five Emporia State softball players were named to the 2022-23 Academic All-District Team, selected by College Sports Communicators. Emma Furnish, Josie Harrison, Sydney Righi, Abbey Ward, and Lexi Williams earned the recognition for the Hornets.
The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. To qualify for Academic All-District a student-athlete must have a 3.50 cumulative GPA with at least two completed semesters at their institution and play in at least 50% of the games during the season.
Furnish has a 3.75 GPA in elementary education. She hit .301 on the season with 28 runs scored and 16 stolen bases. She was fourth in the MIAA with four triples.
Harrison has a 4.00 GPA in health and human performance. She was 6-5 in the circle with two shutouts while batting .269 with seven doubles at the plate.
Righi has a 4.00 GPA in business. She was 4-5 with two saves and a 3.90 ERA. She was seventh in the MIAA in saves.
Ward has a 3.92 GPA in rehabilitation. She hit .284 with 36 stolen bases and 44 runs scored. She led the MIAA and was ranked 20th in the nation in stolen bases.
Williams has a 3.91 in health and human performance. She hit .253 for the season with 29 stolen bases and 30 runs scored. She was third in the MIAA and 38th in the nation in stolen bases.
Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced on May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.