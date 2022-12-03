"We had to open the doors early!” Emporia Public Library Executive Director Pauline Stacchini exclaimed. “Many people were waiting out in the cold this morning well before breakfast with Santa started at 9 a.m.”

Stacchini acknowledged this was a good problem to have as she greeted the steady stream of families pouring through the library doors for a favorite annual event Saturday morning. There was hardly an inch of unoccupied space in the library and the excited hum of children’s voices added to the holiday cheer.

