"We had to open the doors early!” Emporia Public Library Executive Director Pauline Stacchini exclaimed. “Many people were waiting out in the cold this morning well before breakfast with Santa started at 9 a.m.”
Stacchini acknowledged this was a good problem to have as she greeted the steady stream of families pouring through the library doors for a favorite annual event Saturday morning. There was hardly an inch of unoccupied space in the library and the excited hum of children’s voices added to the holiday cheer.
Seven-year-old Kennedy Siebert waited patiently in line to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus with her four-year-old brother Alex and their mom Heather Siebert. When asked about her favorite part of the event, she confided that she was “excited about doing crafts.”
Numerous stations were set up throughout the library, including several areas with games that were led by volunteers from Emporia Recreation Center and David Traylor Zoo; spots to sit and write a letter to Santa; a crafts area and continental breakfast buffet in the library’s large meeting room, and–of course!--a space to whisper Christmas wishes to Santa and Mrs. Claus and take photos.
Pianist Jeanne Turner treated library patrons to familiar Christmas carols as families moved slowly through the line toward Santa and Mrs. Claus. Youngsters were entranced by the Polar Express model train and the towering Christmas tree that stretched to the top of the library atrium.
“It’s so great to see all the families,” Stacchini said. “We have a wonderful staff here at the library. They love to make all our events as welcoming and fun as possible–to make the library a welcoming, cozy place. Thanks, team!”
“It’s the first time we’ve been able to host breakfast with Santa since 2019,” said Lori Heller, Emporia Public Library Youth Services Coordinator. “We’re so glad to bring it back!”
Gesturing around the packed library, she added, “Obviously, people love it. This is my favorite day of the year!”
Visit the Emporia Public Library at 110 E. Sixth Ave., reach them by phone at 620-340-6462, and see their website at emporialibrary.org or check their Facebook page for more information.
