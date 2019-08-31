The biggest threat to America is the extreme left and the extreme right of our national political parties because they are promoting a new world order in which international laws will benefit bankers and multi-international corporations.
The main agenda is world socialism and the end game is to ruin property values and property rights.
In 1982, I wrote an article with the headline “Emporian Sees a Threat to Homeowners.” This article explained how Nixon, in 1971, took America off the Gold Standard and by 1976 the Federal Loan Bank Board came out with a new regulation permitting federal loans to use the due-on-sale clause to prevent a borrower of long-term money from passing on the interest rate to another person. This allowed the bank to retire the mortgage and get rid of the low interest rate and then refinance to a higher rate plus all the charges for creating a new loan.
I stated in that article that degree of regulation by government that confiscates an individual’s property is a direct barrier to economic growth and individual opportunity.
The banks waited about 20 years to create the adjustable subprime scandal on adjustable mortgages. The adjustable mortgage, which has a due-on-sale clause put millions of homeowners out of their homes.
It was the Supreme Court in the 1970s that forced the banks by upholding the due-on-sale clause.
Abraham Lincoln once said, “If the policy of the government upon vital questions affecting the whole people is to be fixed by decision of the Supreme Court, then the people will have ceased to be their own rulers.”
The Constitution should rule the Supreme Court. Thomas Jefferson said, “Bankers are more dangerous than standing armies.”
KB Thomas Jr.
Emporia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.