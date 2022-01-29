Gracie Gilpin hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and the Emporia High girls basketball team forced 27 turnovers in a 64-35 romp over Great Bend Saturday in the Glacier's Edge championship game.
Gilpin finished the game with 28 points – one off her career-high in scoring – on 8 of 12 3-point shooting.
But she wasn’t aware of just how good of a game she was having until she came off the court a final time with 3:25 left in the game.
“I didn’t even know how many threes I had until I came out,” Gilpin said with a laugh. “I was just playing. I had no idea.”
The win gave the Spartans (10-3) their first Glacier’s Edge title since 2014 and their 13th overall since the tournament’s inception in 1975.
“I’m incredibly happy for them,” said Emporia head coach Carolyn Dorsey. “They deserved it. There’s a difference between being entitled and taking what you deserve, and they took what they deserved today.”
It was a particularly delicious victory for the Spartans too because it gave them another shot at Great Bend, a team against whom they played one of their worst games of the season back in December even though they won.
“I know they’re probably happy because I can drop the Great Bend thing now,” Dorsey said. “I think we’ve moved past that.”
Emporia came out with a clear intention to disrupt the Panthers (4-9) wherever possible. While it took a while for the Spartan offense to warm up, the defense clamped down right away. Great Bend looked powerless in the face of Emporia’s full-court press, turning the ball over nine times before it made its first field goal.
The Spartans jumped out to a 10-1 lead 5 ½ minutes into the game and were up 14-3 at the end of the first quarter. The Panthers started hitting shots in the second quarter and went into halftime down 28-16.
But any illusions of a Great Bend comeback were decimated in the third period as the Spartans hit four triples, shot 44% (8 of 18) from the floor and grabbed offensive rebounds on half of their misses to outscore the Panthers 23-11 and take a commanding 51-27 lead.
Emporia led by as many as 31 in the fourth quarter before the buzzer sounded and it was time to celebrate.
The Spartans hit just 43% (20 of 46) of their shot attempts in the game, but they finished with 13 offensive rebounds and won the overall rebounding battle 24-21.
Addie Kirmer made two 3-pointers while Maddyn Stewart and Emeil Bennett each contributed one apiece. Kirmer finished with 11 points off the bench.
“Kirmer stepped back up again, Rylee (Peak) was good inside, Rebecca (Snyder) was good inside again,” Dorsey said. “I look at Allie (Baker), she’s a tough kid. She doesn’t stat much, but she’s always so significant for us and I know she understands that. … Avery (Gutierrez) and Isabel (Garcia) came off the bench. Maddyn had a big three to start the game. They’re understanding their role and I think we’re getting a system going. I think that we could be a really strong team down the stretch.”
And while Great Bend did shoot a warm 55% from the floor, it was on just 22 attempts, less than half of the shots Emporia tried and five fewer than its 27 turnovers.
“When we were at their place, we got back in the game from pressure so we were going to pressure,” Dorsey said. “We knew that was an area we excelled in and I think it worked. We were able to throw a couple different pressures at them and that’s commending our kids. They just bought in and said, ‘No, you’re not getting an inch here.’”
MVP
After averaging nearly 24 points across the last three games, Gilpin was named the Glacier’s Edge Tournament MVP.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “I had a good team that really helped me. It was just really awesome.”
While Gilpin may have been few in her words about herself, her coach had plenty more to add.
“As a coach, I am so fortunate to coach her,” Dorsey said. “She’s probably impacted my life more than I’ve impacted hers, honestly. What a great kid. She deserved it. I’m so happy for her. … I watch the hours that kid puts into the game. She doesn’t have to tweet about it. She doesn’t have to put it on social media. She doesn’t have to post anything. She goes and works hard because that’s what she’s supposed to do.”
CHAMPIONS
The Spartans ended a long Glacier’s Edge championship drought and did so immediately after a rough couple weeks that included a postponed game, a COVID-19 outbreak and a humbling loss to Washburn Rural.
“It was really big,” Gilpin said of the win. “It gave us a big confidence boost that we need going into the postseason and I think it was good because we’ve been having good practices leading up. It’s good that we’ve played really well all together.”
Dorsey said that this group is uniquely worthy of such an accomplishment.
“I speak so highly of our players because of what you see from them,” she said. “Man, this senior class in particular, what a great way for them to go out. They’re near and dear to my heart and for them to give us the effort they gave us for three games, you didn’t see a letdown. … They’re not too cool to do the hard stuff. They’re not too cool to take the charges. They’re not too cool to cut hard. They don’t play like that. They play hard, they play smart and they play together, and man, they’re tough. And people are saying that about them, and that’s what you want as a coach, ultimately, with them. I think going forward, this is such a good taste for them and I’m so incredibly happy because, like I said, they deserved it.”
