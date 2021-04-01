An Olpe High School student is one of four Rudd Scholars who will attend Emporia State University beginning in fall 2021.
Maya Bishop, who will graduate in May, was recognized for her achievement during a reception at Webb Hall inside ESU's Memorial Union, Wednesday morning.
The Rudd Scholarship is a program for Kansas residents who qualify for a Pell Grant and have "the grit and determination to achieve their long term goals." According to the Rudd Foundation web site, the program was founded on the "Midwestern values of humility, hard work and integrity that make this state and its people great."
The scholarship is a four-year award designed to pay any remaining costs associated with tuition and fees, books and supplies, and room and board after accounting for all other grants, scholarships and financial awards the awardee has received.
Only students who will be attending Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University or Wichita State University full-time are eligible.
Bishop, the daughter of Lori and Jerry Bishop of Olpe, said receiving the award gives her the opportunity to focus completely on her studies without the stress of coming out of college with debt.
"I am thrilled to be able to receive this wonderful scholarship," she said. "I worked really hard throughout my high school career to get something like this. College is expensive, and this really takes a lot of stress off of me and allows me to focus on my education and what I want to do instead of having to worry about money."
Bishop is planning to major in biology with plans to advance her degree into the medical field.
"I would like to be a doctor," she said. "Maybe an OB/GYN or pediatrician."
Like many other high-achieving students, Bishop has been highly involved in many different activities during high school. She won the 1A-D1 State Basketball Championship with the Olpe girls basketball team just a few weeks ago on March 13. She's also involved with volleyball, runs track and is in a number of school clubs and organizations.
Bishop said being involved in so much has helped her focus on her time management skills.
"I just need to focus on what I need to do and when I need to do it, and make sure I save a block of time to do it," she said. "I've had a really great support system with my family. They remind me and support me and double-check and make sure that I'm doing good, and that's how I've managed it."
Bishop is joined by three other Rudd Scholars who will attending ESU this fall. They are:
- Beau Throckmorton, Eskridge High School
- Elysia Valverde, Gardner Edgerton High School
- Nathan Whitsitt, Hesston High School
The university also took the time to recognize its five Rudd Scholars from the Class of 2020, including Northern Heights High School graduate Kylee Sull.
Sull is the daughter of Staci and Troy Sull of Americus. Sull and the rest of the 2020 Rudd Scholars did not receive traditional recognition ceremony, capping off an already stunted senior year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said she's been trying to make up for some of the senior year she lost during her first year in college, but the ongoing pandemic has made that somewhat of a challenge.
"It's hard because you have to social distance in everything we do and with the masks you can't really see facial expressions," Sull said. "With classes, half of them are in-person and half of them are online for me and when they're in-person you have to do social distancing."
Sull said while she's joined a few clubs, her main social group have been her fellow Rudd Scholars. They will get together for lunch, study sessions and just generally try to make things as normal as possible.
Sull was also very involved in high school and credited her parents and NHHS teachers like Misty DeDonder for helping her achieve her goals. DeDonder, she said, helped her apply for the Rudd scholarship and coached her through interview techniques.
"I had good relationships with my teachers, so if I had any questions, I'd just go talk to them," she said. "I think it had a lot to do with how small our school was, so you could build relationships with them."
That was one of the top reasons why Sull, a nursing major, chose Emporia State.
"I liked how small it is compared to the high school I went to," she said. "The nursing program is also really good here, too, and that's great for what I want to do later on."
The other Class of 2020 Rudd Scholars recognized Wednesday were:
- Ashley Cookson of Howard
- Cali Doudna of Lebo
- Blake Murphy of Osage City
- Noah Salazar of Sterling
For more information about the Rudd Foundation and its scholarship program, visit www.ruddfoundation.org.
