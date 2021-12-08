Trey Cocking, Emporia’s new city manager, has officially taken over his new role.
Hired in October to replace outgoing city manager Mark McAnarney, Cocking’s first day was Tuesday and on Wednesday he sat in his first Emporia City Commission meeting as city manager.
“It’s kind of been a whirlwind,” Cocking said Wednesday. “I sat at my desk for the first time this morning.”
He said that he’s been in a lot of meetings so far, getting to know various city staff. He has spent the past three months watching city commission meetings remotely and said that it was nice to be there in person.
“I thought there was a really good discussion today and a lot of things to chew on moving forward,” he said.
In addition to watching city commission meetings, Cocking said he’d been “trying to read as much (as possible) and truly understand what’s going on in Emporia, follow different things on Facebook and just really learn about the community.”
Cocking said that right now learning about the city and the challenges and opportunities it faces is the most important thing for him to do.
“I’m new to Emporia,” he said. “I think my biggest job right now is to sit down with as many people as possible and just understand what makes Emporia Emporia. I think that’s the best thing you can do. I think when you come in with a host of your own ideas and visions, it doesn’t work as well as when you can come alongside and really learn about and then start making great strategic decisions after that.”
Before coming to Emporia, Cocking served as the Deputy Director of the League of Kansas Municipalities. He was the city manager for Atchison from 2009-2017 and the city administrator for Cherryvale 2006-2009.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice/law enforcement administration from Washburn University in 2002 and a master’s degree in public service and administration from Texas A&M University in 2004. He is originally from Derby.
(1) comment
Welcome to Emporia, hope to meet you soon....
