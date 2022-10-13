Trox Gallery and Gifts and Gravel City Roasters celebrated one year at their joint location Thursday, offering free cookies and raffles for customers throughout the day.
The two businesses moved into 715 Commercial St., last year, offering coffee and art lovers a unique space to shop and relax.
GCR owner Angie Baker and Trox owner Kaila Mock both said business was booming Thursday throughout the day. Both Mock and Baker were grateful for the continued support of both businesses after the last few years of uncertainty.
"It is constantly surreal to me that somehow we managed to survive through two months of being closed, mask mandates — where not everyone was on board — staffing shortages, illness, high gas prices, inflation, etc., and we still somehow manage to grow and thrive," Baker said. "I give all of the credit to my manager [Joe Corn] and my staff. Joe has instilled real customer service into our staff and it shows in our sales. I also think that the pandemic has shown locals how important it is to support small, local businesses. They were in the fight with us to keep going."
Baker said GCR did a small price increase in January, prior to when supply chain stresses and price increases really started getting bad.
"The cost of my 'to go' cups went up 100% and that is no exaggeration," she said. "My saving grace right now is that dairy and coffee prices have stayed level. Everything else has gone up and continues to go up with no drop in price in sight. Syrups, fruit, juice, boba supplies; all the things that we sell that aren’t coffee at a coffee shop. That’s ironic. But we have customers who like to sample a little bit of everything we offer and so we want to make sure we have these items for them."
Looking ahead, both businesses are committed to offering more of the same to their customers, while expanding their offerings as well.
"I’m looking forward to meeting and working with new artists, and continuing to expand my gift selection based on customer feedback and requests," Mock said.
"For the year ahead, now that we’ve finally gotten into a groove," Baker added. "I’m looking forward to just keep going, continue to source products from local foodies and perhaps do some more with our side room in the way of providing party space with light catering."
